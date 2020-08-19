Laois emergency services on standby as Storm Ellen approaches

Laois County Council has advised people to secure loose objects ahead of Storm Ellen tonight.

Met Éireann has issued a Yellow Wind Warning to include County Laois, valid from 21.00hrs Wednesday 19th August until 23.59hrs on Thursday 20th August 2020. Head of Forecasting Evelyn Cusack says it is a yellow to orange warning, with some parts of Ireland now braced for Status Red wind. read here.

The council warns of possible fallen trees and localised flooding.

"Taking account of the weather warning for County Laois, forecast winds may give rise to the possibility of fallen trees and some localised flooding. In this regard, Roads staff and Fire & Emergency crews will be on standby to support any necessary severe weather management measures over the weekend.

"Please take care to secure loose objects in order to minimise risks of damage or injury during this period," Laois County Council has advised.

"Easterly winds will be moderate to fresh and gusty this afternoon, but veering southeasterly and becoming very strong and gusty later in the evening as Storm Ellen approaches, with gales developing tonight. Some damaging gusts are possible and caution is advised. There will be a spell of heavy rain overnight also, with a risk of flooding in places. The rain will clear to the north towards dawn" the forecast says.

The Road Safety Authority (RSA) is asking road users to exercise caution while using the roads over the next few days and the weekend. Road users should always follow recommended routes and obey signs closing roads to traffic. Where flooding requires road closures, please use diversionary routes and do not drive through floods.

For advice on severe weather driving tips, please see severe weather advice on the RSA website or check out the RSA Facebook and Twitter pages.