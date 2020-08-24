Laois County Council warns of possible localised flooding

Laois County Council has issued a Severe weather Update this Monday August 24, ahead of Storm Francis hitting Ireland tonight.

Met Éireann has issued a Yellow Weather Warning to include County Laois, valid from 9pm tonight until to 9pm Tuesday night August 25.

"Intense rainfall associated with Storm Francis is expected at times Monday night and Tuesday, leading to accumulations of 30 to 50mm with possible surface flooding.

"Taking account of the weather warning for County Laois, forecast rain may give rise to some localised flooding. In this regard, Roads staff and Fire & Emergency crews will be on standby to support any necessary severe weather management measures over the next 24 hours," the council has stated.

They urge road users to be cautious.

"The Road Safety Authority (RSA) is asking road users to exercise caution while using the roads over the next few days. Road users should always follow recommended routes and obey signs closing roads to traffic. Where flooding requires road closures, please use diversionary routes and do not drive through floods.

"For advice on severe weather driving tips, please see severe weather advice on the RSA website or check out the RSA Facebook and Twitter pages."