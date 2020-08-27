Met Éireann warning of “intense downpours” across Leinster today and today night

Met Éireann warning of “intense downpours” across Kildare

Status Yellow - Rainfall warning for Munster and Leinster

Met Éireann has issued a Weather Warning for intense and potentially thundery downpours during Thursday and Thursday night which may lead to localised flooding.

Forecasters said that given recent heavy rainfall, this will further elevate river levels and may result in river flooding also.

The Warning is valid form 6am today [Thursday] until 6am tomorrow (Friday).