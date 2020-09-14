So will the Indian Summer continue? Met Éireann's weather forecast has the answer

The Indian summer's blistering sunshine and warm weather enjoyed in parts of Ireland could make a reappearance again in parts this week but temperatures could fall back by the weekend.

The outlook for the week is for warm and humid conditions initially. Met Éireann says it will gradually turn cooler from the northeast from midweek. Showers or rain at times, mostly in the west.

It is set to be a mixed bag of weather depending on where in Ireland you live.

Met Éireann says rainfall amounts are expected to be small this week and well below the average with 30% or less expected in most areas. Any rain is set to fall mainly in the west.

It says temperatures have been above normal in recent days and the coming week will be warmer than average with most places expected to be 1 or 2 degrees above the average. The forecaster says it will be mildest during the earlier part of this week and becoming slightly cooler afterwards.

As for sun the coming week will see a mixture of clouds and sunny spells so sunshine levels will likely be around average for the time of year. MORE BELOW TWEETS.

National forecast issued on Met Éireann's website at 3.12 pm on Monday, September 14.

Tuesday: Any lingering showers in the east tomorrow morning soon to die out and becoming sunnier throughout the afternoon. Staying cloudier in parts of the west where further showers will develop. Some of these could be heavy and slow moving. Highest temperatures of 19 to 24 degrees, warmest in Leinster, in light southerly or variable breezes.

Variable cloud and clear spells on Tuesday night, with scattered showers, mainly in the west, but a few drifting further east. Areas of mist and fog will form in the slack winds. Lows of 12 to 16 degrees.

Wednesday: Continuing mild overall, with bright or sunny spells and scattered light showers, once early mist and fog patches clear. Maximum temperatures will range 20 to 22 degrees generally, but a little cooler in east Ulster and along Irish Sea coasts with the cool onshore east to northeast breezes capping temperatures at 17 to 19 degrees. Mainly dry with clear periods on Wednesday night, and just the odd light shower. Mist and fog patches will reform in the light easterly breezes. Lows of 11 to 15 degrees.

Thursday: Thursday will start out dry with variable cloud and sunny intervals, once early mist and fog patches lift. Some showers may develop in the afternoon though, mainly in Munster and Connacht. Maximum temperatures will range 16 to 20 degrees, coolest in the east and northeast and warmest in the west. Light easterly or variable breezes.

Friday: Dry in many areas with sunny spells. However, showers will affect the west and northwest. Highest temperatures of 16 to 19 degrees with light northeasterly breezes.

Next weekend: Largely dry and settled conditions indicated with high pressure dominating the weather pattern, though there is a possibility of some rain or showers in the south. Temperatures generally close to the average for September.