WEATHER WARNING: Met Éireann issue status yellow rainfall warning for seven counties
Heavy rain is on the way for parts of Ireland as Met Éireann has issued a status yellow weather warning for heavy and at times intense rainfall.
A Status Yellow Rainfall Warning was issued by the national forecaster at 11am this morning for Wexford, Wicklow, Galway, Mayo, Cork, Kerry and Waterford.
Met Éireann is warning of heavy and at times intense rainfall with totals of 25 to 40mm expected. This may result in localized flooding. The rain will clear western counties by early Wednesday morning.
The warning is valid from 9pm on Tuesday night to 12pm on Wednesday.
