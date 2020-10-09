Weekend weather forecast for Ireland from Met Éireann

Met Éireann is for most areas to see a good deal of dry weather this weekend but there will be showers at times in cooler than average weather for this time of year. MORE BELOW TWEET.

Met Éireann expects a wet start with widespread showers through much of Friday with some sunny spells in between. Some showers may be heavy and thundery with a slight risk of hail, especially in Ulster. Showers will become more isolated in southern areas by evening, but will persist further north. Highest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees in moderate to fresh and gusty west to northwest winds.

Showers will continue on Friday night, most frequent in the north and west, however the parts of the south east will remain mostly dry. Lowest temperatures of 4 to 9 degrees, coldest in the southeast with the best of any clear spells. Westerly winds will be moderate to fresh and gusty, becoming strong at times in coastal areas.

Saturday features a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers. Staying cool and breezy with highest afternoon temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees, in moderate to fresh northwesterly winds.

Some isolated showers in the northwest early on Saturday night, but otherwise it will be dry with clear spells. Lowest temperatures of 4 to 7 degrees with light to moderate northwest winds.

Sunday is expected to be the best weatherwise. Met Éireann forecasts dry with sunny spells during the morning but becoming cloudier during the afternoon. Highest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees with light to moderate northwest winds, backing west to southwest.

Rain will move into the northwest early on Sunday night and will move southeast across the country overnight. Moderate to fresh south to southwest winds, strong at times near coasts in the west and north. Lowest temperatures of 5 to 9 degrees, occurring early in the night.

Rain will clear southern and eastern areas on Monday morning and will be followed by sunny spells and scattered showers. Showers will be most frequent in the west and north. A cool and blustery day with fresh northwesterly winds, strong near coasts, and highest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees.

Tuesday is looking like a mostly dry day with spells of sunshine. Staying cool in a northerly breeze with maximum temperatures of 11 to 13 degrees.

Current indications are for a good deal of dry weather on Wednesday and Thursday, with little change in daytime temperatures.