Weather forecast for Ireland for the weekend from Met Eireann

The weather forecast for the weekend from Met Eireann is for a mix of dry weather with some showers at times with temperatures reaching into the low teens.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Saturday from Met Eireann is for plenty of dry weather across the country but there will be passing showers, especially in the east. A fair amount of cloud in general but some sunny spells are expected. Later in the day, thickening cloud will bring outbreaks of rain to the far southwest. Highest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees in mostly moderate easterly winds, increasing fresh at times in the southwest.

On Saturday night outbreaks of rain in the southwest will extend inland and north through west Munster, most of the rest of the country will be dry with isolated showers. Mist and fog will thicken in the midlands and north. Lowest temperatures of between 3 and 5 degrees in the north, and between 8 and 10 degrees in the south. Light to moderate easterly winds will be fresh at times.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Sunday from Met Eireann is for it to be rather cloudy with rain or showers at times. The rain turning persistent later on Sunday, particularly along southern coastal counties. Temperatures will range between 11 and 13 degrees during the afternoon and fall to between 8 and 11 degrees overnight. Winds will be light variable in direction on Sunday, becoming fresh southerly on eastern coasts.

There will be outbreaks of rain on Monday, heavy at times and widespread through the country. Temperatures will be 12 to 14 degrees and winds will be moderate southerly, fresh on coasts. There'll be further outbreaks of rain overnight with the risk of spot flooding.