Met Éireann puts Ireland on alert for a howling Halloween weather weekend

Met Éireann has put Ireland on alert for stormy Halloween weather with the Atlantic set to blow 'vigorous' weather across the country.

As ex-Hurricane Epsilon continues to linger in the Atlantic, the forecaster has issued a Weather Advisory for Ireland for the weekend which features gale-force winds and heavy rain that could cause flooding.

"Very unsettled weather will occur over the Halloween weekend as a series of vigorous Atlantic weather systems pass close to Ireland.

"Spells of heavy rain will lead to surface and river flooding. Very windy/stormy at times with some severe and damaging gusts possible.

"Some coastal flooding possible also due to the combination of low pressure, high tides and onshore winds," said the advisory.

The advisory is valid from 9pm on Friday to 6pm Monday.

Weather Advisory for Ireland



See all current warnings here : https://t.co/ozrQHtoOkt pic.twitter.com/DcqnenQLRG — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) October 29, 2020

The forecaster has yet to issue any warnings for the weekend but the weather will not suit bonfires and fireworks.

It says, however, that Halloween will be a wet and possibly stormy day widespread and often heavy rain with strong southerly winds veering westerly through the day.

More wet and windy conditions will spread from the southwest to all areas overnight on Saturday, October 31 with fresh to strong and gusty south to southwest winds.

Howling Halloween:

Very unsettled across Ireland this week.The disturbed weather pattern is expected to persist for the Halloween weekend. Weather warnings at https://t.co/ozrQHtoOkt



View our Meteorologist's commentary here :https://t.co/ktXtWjbfIg pic.twitter.com/niqJPuDBJk — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) October 27, 2020

NATIONAL FORECAST issued at 9.20 am on October 29.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

Summary: Very unsettled, possibly stormy conditions at times over the weekend and into the early days of next week, with further rain leading to the risk of flooding.

FRIDAY

Overall dry for daylight hours on Friday with spells of hazy sunshine and just light westerly breezes. Any lingering overnight rain will quickly clear during the morning. Feeling fresh with highest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees Celsius. Becoming wet and windy weather later in the evening or early night.

Becoming wet and blustery on Friday night as persistent and heavy rain spreads from the south to all areas. Lowest temperatures of 7 to 11 degrees in moderate to fresh southerly winds, increasing strong in coastal areas overnight.

More persistent rain will spread from the south, accompanied by fresh to strong southerly winds.

Saturday: A wet and possibly stormy day on Saturday with widespread and often heavy rain continuing through the day. The rain will begin to clear northwards through the evening followed by scattered showers and clear spells. A mild start with highest temperatures of 14 to 16 degrees but becoming cooler through the afternoon with strong southerly winds veering westerly through the day.

A further spell of wet and windy conditions will spread from the southwest to all areas overnight. Cool early with lowest temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees, but becoming milder through the night with fresh to strong and gusty south to southwest winds

Sunday: Rain will clear the northeast early on Sunday with scattered outbreaks of rain remaining, becoming heavy and more persistent in southern areas once again during the afternoon. Fresh southwest winds will ease mainly moderate through the day but will be strong on west and northwest coasts. Highest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees.

Rain spreading to all areas on Sunday night. Lowest temperatures of 5 to 7 degrees in light to moderate southwest or variable breezes.

Monday: Cool and unsettled on Monday with heavy showers but some sunny spells will develop through the day. Highest temperatures of just 8 to 11 degrees in moderate to fresh southwest winds, strong on coasts.

Further outlook: Current indications are for further showery conditions on Tuesday before high pressure builds, for the middle of the week, bringing more settled conditions.

Here is our 7 day Atlantic Chart, showing the pressure and precipitation forecast in 6 hour intervals.https://t.co/9Giuj4CR5mhttps://t.co/9gKN6SVok4 pic.twitter.com/bfhDeQQReZ — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) October 29, 2020

Met Éireann advises the public to consult your county warnings on a day by day basis https://www.met.ie/warnings/today