WEATHER WARNING: Met Eireann warns of heavy rain for parts of Ireland

Met Éireann is warning of heavy rain and flooding for parts of Ireland in the coming days.

Met Eireann has issued a Status Yellow Rainfall Warning for Galway, Mayo, Cork and Kerry. The forecaster warns that 25 to 40mm of rainfall is expected, higher in mountainous regions. The warning comes into place at 6pm on Tuesday and remains in place until noon on Wednesday.

While the warning is in place for western counties, Met Éireann says it will be very wet and windy with the ongoing risk of flooding and reduced visibility. Strong and gusty southerly winds are also expected.

While the worst of the upcoming weather will hit on Wednesday, Met Éireann says a mobile Atlantic regime will continue to dominate bringing unsettled conditions right out to the weekend.

NATIONAL FORECAST issued on November 10 at 3:43pm

TUESDAY

Outbreaks of rain will move into west and southwest coastal counties later this afternoon and evening. Mostly dry elsewhere albeit cloudy.

Rain will become widespread overnight with heavy falls, especially across western and southern counties. There will be flooding in places along with reduced visibility. Becoming windy too, in fresh to strong southerly winds. Relatively mild with lowest temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees Celsius.

WEDNESDAY

Wednesday will be very wet and windy with the ongoing risk of flooding and reduced visibility. During the afternoon the rain will ease off across the west and southwest, but will persist across eastern counties into the evening hours. Strong and gusty southerly winds will veer westerly as a clearance very gradually sets in. Highest temperatures of 11 to 13 degrees Celsius.

The rain will clear eastwards on Wednesday night and under clear skies temperatures will drop significantly in a much cooler airmass than recent days, down to between 3 and 5 degrees.

Thursday: Mostly dry day with sunny spells at first. Patchy rain and drizzle will affect the northwest through the morning with outbreaks of rain arriving in western and southern counties later in the afternoon in freshening southerly breezes. Highs of 10 to 13 degrees.

Outbreaks of rain spreading countrywide overnight with a clearance to showers moving into the west before dawn. Fresh southerly winds veering southwesterly and moderating. Lows of 4 to 6 degrees.

Friday: Blustery scattered showers, heavy and most frequent in the west and northwest with a risk of hail and possible isolated thunderstorms. Moderate to fresh southwest winds with highs of 9 to 11 degrees.

Weekend: Continuing unsettled over the weekend with rain expected on Saturday and showers for Sunday.