AA urges motorists to exercise caution as several counties report flooding

AA Ireland has urged drivers across the country to exercise additional caution when travelling over the next 24 hours, as several counties have experienced significant flooding following heavy rainfall earlier today.

Among the counties worst affected according to AA Roadwatch updates are Cork (particularly north Cork), Tipperary, Laois, Sligo and Kerry.

Motorists in the affected regions are being encouraged to reduce their speed, allow extra distance between themselves and other road users, and to be on the lookout for cyclists and pedestrians who may be blown off course by gusts of wind.

“While most of us are working from home and roads are quieter as a result, there are still many people out there who must continue to commute to work in essential sectors or who must undertake necessary journeys this evening and tomorrow. The weather isn’t necessarily out of line with what we would expect to see in November, but several areas of the country are experiencing problems with flooding so motorists must remember to drive in accordance with the local weather conditions,” Conor Faughnan, AA Director of Consumer Affairs stated.



“Despite the reductions in traffic volumes, we have seen a high number of breakdowns reported to our AA patrols today, particularly in counties affected by flooding. We would encourage people to only attempt to drive through flood water if you are sure of how deep it is and, if your car does break-down avoid propping your bonnet open while you wait for assistance. It will be much harder for our patrols or your own mechanic to restart your car if the electrics are soaked from rainfall.”



The AA has provided additional information on driving in heavy rain or flooded areas on its blog.