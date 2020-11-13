Weather warning: Met Éireann issues Status Yellow warnings for windy wet weekend

Met Éireann has issued Status Yellow warnings for all counties as a spell of stormy weather is set to hit this weekend but it will not be bad enough for a storm to be named.

The forecaster is warning severe and possibly damaging gusts in a southerly wind. Expect it to be wet also with a risk of hail and isolated thunderstorm.

The Status Yellow wind alert for Leinster warns people of strong and gusty southwest to west winds with gusts in excess of 90km/h from noon to 6pm Saturday, November 14.

The Status Yellow wind warning for Munster is the same but the warning is valid from 11am to 3pm on Saturday.

A similar warning for Connacht says counties in the west can expect stormy conditions from 3pm to 6pm on Saturday.

A Yellow wind warning for Cavan, Monaghan and Donegal applies from 4pm to 9pm on Saturday. DETAILED FORECAST BELOW TWEET.

Here is the latest cloud, rainfall and air temperatures forecast from our HARMONIE weather model. It covers the period from now until Sunday afternoon. Further weather forecast information for the coming days and outlook period can be found here: https://t.co/9gKN6SVok4 pic.twitter.com/NbbNJw0ZM1 — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) November 13, 2020

NATIONAL FORECAST issued at 8.04pm on Friday, November 13.

SATURDAY

Cloudy and damp in many areas on Saturday morning with scattered outbreaks of rain. Whilst some sunny spells will develop into the afternoon, turning windy too, with blustery scattered heavy showers for the rest of the day. Showers will merge into longer spells of rain across west and north, with the risk of hail and isolated thunderstorms. Highest temperatures will range 10 to 13 degrees Celsius. Southerly winds will strengthen with some severe and possibly damaging gusts.

Showers and some clear spells to start, mainly in the northern half of the country with drier conditions further south at first. Further spells of rain and showers will feed in from the Atlantic overnight with a continued risk of hail. Mild to start with lowest temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees occurring around dawn. Southerly winds will moderate overnight but remaining strong on southern coasts.

Sunday: Widespread showers and some longer spells of rain and risks of hail and isolated thunderstorms. There will be good sunny spells. Highest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees in light to moderate southerly winds, strong on southern coasts, veering westerly and freshening later.

A blustery night with further outbreaks of rain and showers with fresh and gusty westerly winds on Sunday night. Lowest temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees, occurring early in the night.

Monday: A largely dry start to the day with some bright spells but becoming cloudier as outbreaks of rain and drizzle move into the north and west, becoming persistent at times, with patchier outbreaks further east. Highest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees in moderate to fresh southwesterly winds. A band of persistent rain will move eastwards over the country overnight.

Tuesday: A wet day with a mild start. It will become cooler during the day with further spells of rain and showers and some heavy falls in places.

Outlook: There is uncertainty in the outlook but conditions look set to remain quite unsettled.