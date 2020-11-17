Forecaster warns of storm force and 'damaging winds' for parts of Ireland

An Irish weather forecaster is warning of storm force and damaging winds for the country in the coming days.

Cathal Nolan from the very popular Ireland's Weather Channel is warning that the winds will hit between 7pm on Wednesday and 4am on Thursday.

His post on the approaching weather reads: "Damaging winds look set to develop for a time across the country on Wednesday evening through Wednesday night and into the early hours of Thursday. The strongest of the winds will be in western and southwestern areas where gusts will reach in excess of 110-125km/h.

"Elsewhere across the country winds will also be strong, ranging typically between 100-110km/h with a risk of some minor disruption due to falling trees. Some power outages can be expected."

