WATCH - Great tweet from weather forecaster of the cold snap coming our way #sneachta

The UK Met Office has put out a great tweet to demonstrate the type of weather on its way to Ireland and Britain in the coming days.

As the air turns #colder over the next few days, the 0°C height becomes lower. Tomorrow morning will see the Scottish mountains falling below #freezing and by the end of the day most high ground in central and northern Britain will be below 0°C pic.twitter.com/0RIpzJEbz7 — Met Office (@metoffice) December 1, 2020