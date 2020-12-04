Weather Warning: Met Eireann issues Status Yellow warning for high winds across the country

Leinster Express Reporter

Leinster Express Reporter

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Weather warning issued for high winds in Limerick

A 'Status Yellow - Wind warning' has been issued for the island of Ireland. Met Éireann are forecasting strong northerly winds today that will gust up to 100km/h with a slight risk of coastal flooding.

The warning is valid from 11am today, Friday until 6am tomorrow Saturday Decemeber 5.