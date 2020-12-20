Cold snap from the east on the way to hit during Christmas season #Sneachta

Cold weather is set to bite around Christmas due to a weather front moving in from the east.

Ireland Weather Online outlined the latest.

"This evening's output from the ECM and GFS shows high pressure blocking off Atlantic systems and pulling in colder air over western Europe by December 27.

"Such a setup would bring outbreaks of wintry precipitation across Ireland and the UK.

"Christmas Eve and Christmas Day are looking dry, bright and cool".

Met Eireann also expects the wrather to turn colder for the week ahead.