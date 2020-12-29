Met Eireann issues snow ice warning for Leinster counties #Sneachta

Met Eireann has issued a snow ice warning for counties in all provinces.

The forecaster's Status Yellow - snow/ice alert covers Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Wexford, Wicklow, Offaly, Donegal, Leitrim, Sligo, Cork, Tipperary and Waterford.

The warning, issued at 11 am on Tuesday, says there is a risk of snow accumulations to lower levels.

The alert is valid from midnigt Wednesday to noon on Wednesday.