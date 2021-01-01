Freezing weather snap for first week of 2020 with snow forecast #SNEACHTA

Met Eireann is forecasting cold wintry weather to dominate the first week of 2021 with snow and hard frosts on the cards.

The outlook is for conditions to stay very cold through the first weekend of 2020, persisting through the first week of January. Met Eireann forecasts temperatures will not rise into double figures by day and are expected to drop to as low as -5 degrees Celcius on some nights.

Met Eireann warns of widespread hard frosts by night with icy patches on untreated surfaces.

The forecaster also expects 'further wintry showers or long or longer spells of sleet or snow at times during the week ahead'.

Met Eireann says daytime temperatures will mostly struggle to get above freezing with hard frost at night continuing from the middle of next week onwards.

NATIONAL FORECAST

Issued at 6.56 pm on January 1.

SATURDAY: Cold and icy on Saturday morning with wintry showers spreading southwards over the country. There'll be a mix of sunny spells and wintry showers for the afternoon. A mostly dry evening with frost and ice returning quickly after dark. Maximum temperatures of 2 to 5 degrees in moderate northerly breezes.

Very cold on Saturday night with a widespread sharp ground frost and some icy patches. Dry and clear in most areas with just a few wintry showers affecting coastal regions. Overnight lows of -5 to plus 1 degrees, in light northerly winds.

Sunday: Frost and icy stretches will be slow to clear on Sunday morning. A largely sunny day is expected in most places, although cloud and possibly a few showers may push in along eastern coasts during the afternoon. Temperatures through the day will rise only just above freezing in some places, with afternoon highs of just 2 to 4 degrees generally in a light to moderate northerly breeze, reaching 4 to 6 degrees in the northwest where winds will be fresh at times closer to the coast.

Minimum temperatures on Sunday night are expected to be between -3 and +2 degrees, coldest in the west with frost and icy patches. A light to moderate northeast breeze will keep temperatures above freezing on the east coast, but it will also bring showers to eastern coastal counties, some possibly heavy with hail and turning wintry over higher ground. Stay largely dry and clear elsewhere.

Monday: Dry with long spells of cold winter sunshine for much of midlands, west and north on Monday, with frost and icy stretches slow to clear in the morning. Cloudier periods will occur in the east and south, with frequent showers mainly affecting east Leinster and turning wintry over higher ground. Very cold once again, with afternoon highs of just 2 or 3 degrees, but temperatures will be a little higher near northern and eastern coasts. Light to moderate northeast winds, will be occasionally fresh and gusty near the east coast.

Often cloudy conditions in parts of the east Monday night, with wintry showers persisting near the east coast. Elsewhere, it will be a dry and cold night with long clear spells. Lows of -3 to +2 degrees. Light to moderate northeast breezes with some freezing fog possible in the southwest.

Tuesday: Cloudy at times in eastern and southern parts of the country, with showers, some wintry, affecting eastern coastal regions, with generally sunny spells elsewhere. Afternoon highs again struggling in the low single digits in many places at just 1 to 3 degrees, but up to 4 or 5 degrees near the coast in light to moderate northeast breezes.

Showers on the east coast will largely die out on Tuesday night leaving just some patchy cloud and good long clear spells across the country. Another hard frost will set it with lows of -4 to 0 degrees.

Further outlook: Remaining very cold for the rest of the week with further wintry showers or long or longer spells of sleet or snow at times. Day time temperatures will mostly struggle to get above freezing with hard frost at night continuing.