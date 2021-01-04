Met Eireann to begin issuing longer term weather forecast every week

Met Éireann is to begin issuing monthly weather forecasts.

The forecaster is starting its new service in early January.

"Monthly forecasting covers the time range of around 10 to 40 days ahead and is really more correctly described as sub-seasonal or extended-range. It is a time scale in between medium-range weather forecasting (10-day)* and seasonal forecasting (3 monthly)," said the forecaster.

The monthly forecast will be issued twice a week, at 5pm every Tuesday and Friday, beginning Tuesday, January 5.

It will be available here on the Met Eireann web page forecast menu.