Met Éireann warns of freezing night followed by snowy morning #Sneachta

A mixture of snow and freezing temperatures are set to make roads treacherous on Tuesday night going into Wednesday, Met Éireann has warned.

Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow - low temperature/ice warning for Connacht, Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Longford and Clare.

While there is no snow alert place, Met Éireann is forecasting scattered wintry showers of hail, sleet or snow affecting a number of counties.

The Yellow warns of very cold temperatures are expected tonight, Tuesday, January 5 and into tomorrow, Wednesday with temperatures falling to between -2 and -5 degrees, possibly colder locally, with a widespread severe frost. Icy patches may form on untreated surfaces. Freezing temperatures will persist well into the day on Wednesday.

The warning remains in place until 10 am tomorrow.

Met Éireann has also alerted people to snow.

"A band of rain will reach the north-west tomorrow evening and sink southwards across the country tomorrow night. This will turn to sleet and snow as it hits the cold air and some areas will wake up to snow on Thursday.

"The amounts will not be very much - perhaps a centimetre or two in places - but as it will be falling onto freezing ground some ice and difficult driving conditions are possible," the forecaster has tweeted.

The lowest temperatures of -1 to -5 degrees, coldest in Connacht and Ulster where temperatures may fall even lower locally. Mist and some freezing fog patches may form in the light northerly or variable breezes.

The national outlook is for temperatures to remain well below normal this week with widespread and severe frost and ice. More snow is also possible. It may become less cold over the weekend. MORE FORECAST DETAILS FOR COMING DAYS BELOW TWEET.

Some snow is possible on Wednesday night into Thursday morning. ️❄️❄️

NATIONAL FORECAST issued at 4.49 pm on Tuesday, January 5

WEDNESDAY: Frost, ice and freezing fog patches will linger in parts throughout the day tomorrow. There will be scattered wintry showers in east Leinster, but otherwise dry elsewhere. Highest temperatures of 1 to 4 degrees with light northerly or variable breezes, but temperatures remaining below or near zero in parts of the midlands and west. Cloud will increase from the northwest during the afternoon, ahead of evening rain developing in Connacht and west Ulster.

Outbreaks of rain in the west and northwest will edge southeastwards over the country on Wednesday night, turning to sleet and snow in places, particularly across parts of midlands and north leading to poor travelling conditions. Lowest temperatures of -3 to +2 degrees, with frost and icy patches. Freezing fog patches may also occur overnight in the light variable breezes, which will become light westerly by morning.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy to begin on Thursday with a decaying band of rain, sleet and snow continuing to push southeastwards of the country preceded by frost, ice and patchy freezing fog. Brighter conditions with sunny spells will gradually extend to all areas from the northwest during the afternoon, with showers becoming largely confined to coastal counties of Connacht and Ulster. Daytime highs of 2 to 4 degrees in light westerly breezes becoming light to moderate northwest later. Largely dry and clear on Thursday night, apart from wintry showers near Connacht, Ulster and Leinster coasts. Lows of -2 to +1 degrees with widespread frost and icy patches. Light northwest breezes, occasionally moderate near coasts.

Friday: Many areas dry on Friday with sunny spells. However, wintry showers of rain, hail and sleet may affect western, northern and eastern coasts. Daytime highs of 2 to 5 degrees with light or moderate northerly breezes. Turning very cold again on Friday night under long clear spells with lows of -1 to -4 degrees with a widespread severe frost and icy patches forming. Any remaining wintry showers near eastern and southeastern coasts will die out overnight. Cloud will thicken over Ulster by morning.

Saturday: Frost and ice will slowly clear on Saturday morning but may linger all day in some parts. It will be a cloudier day over the northern half of the country, with patchy rain or drizzle in the west and north. The best of the brighter weather will be further south and east. Daytime highs of 2 to 5 degrees generally, but a few degrees milder under the thicker cloud and patchy rain in the west and north. Mainly light westerly breezes.

Sunday: Sunday will bring a mix of cloud and bright spells. It will be a largely dry day overall but there will be a few patches of rain and drizzle about. Less cold in light to moderate southwest breezes with maximum temperatures recovering somewhat at 4 to 8 degrees.

Early next week: Temperatures look likely to returning closer to average with a mainly southwesterly airflow establishing.