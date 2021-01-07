Met Éireann forecast for the snow and icy weather through to the weekend #SNEACHTA

Snow and icy conditions will continue up until this weekend in Laois and all over Ireland.

Laois is under a blanket of snow this Thursday morning, January 7, while the entire country is under a Status Yellow Snow/Ice warning until 11am.

"Snow and ice will lead to treacherous conditions. Some accumulations possible," the Met Éireann Weather Warning said.

They predict that today the light sleet and snow will clear south during the morning in Leinster with further slight accumulations leading to treacherous conditions on untreated surfaces. A clearance to sunshine and well-scattered wintry showers will follow from the north for the rest of the day. Maximum afternoon temperatures generally ranging 0 to 3 degrees with moderate northwest breezes. MORE FORECAST DETAILS BELOW TWEET.

Minimum air temperatures overnight at our 25 synoptic weather stations ranged from -4.5°C at Mullingar to 3.8°C at Belmullet. View today's full weather reports from our synoptic weather stations on our Current Observations page https://t.co/MvCx72KIaT pic.twitter.com/x1T4Nwm6ts — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) January 7, 2021

Thursday NIGHT

It will be another very cold night tonight with widespread frost and ice. Many areas will be dry and clear but there will be the odd wintry shower. Minimum of -4 to -1 degrees in moderate northerly breezes.

FRIDAY

Widespread frost and ice to start on Friday with temperatures struggling to reach afternoon highs of just 0 to 3 degrees. There'll be some sunny spells but some a few wintry showers are possible, especially near Irish Sea coasts. A severe frost setting in quickly after dark on Friday evening.

Friday night will bring widespread severe frost with icy stretches. It will be predominantly dry with clear skies and just a few patches of freezing fog. Minimum temperatures of -7 to -3 degrees in mostly light, variable winds.

WEEKEND

This weekend the frost and ice will slowly clear on Saturday to leave a mostly dry day with sunny spells. Maximum afternoon temperatures will range 2 to 5 degrees. Minimum temperatures -2 to +4 degrees, coldest in the south.

Many areas will be dry on Sunday with a mix of cloud and some bright spells. Rather cloudy overnight with further patches of light rain in parts of the west and north but mostly dry further south and east. Minimum temperatures of 3 to 7 degrees in fresh southwest winds.

There will be a return to wind and rain from Monday January 11.