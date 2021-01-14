Met Eireann warns next week will be "very cold" with potential for snow

Met Eireann has warned that the middle of next week will turn "very cold" with sharp frosts at night.

A big-freeze lasted for several days earlier this month and gave us the lowest temperatures of the winter so far.

Several Weather Warnings for snow/ice were issued and a light blanket of snow fell in Laois on Friday last.

Friday night saw very chilly temperatures and -9.2C was recorded in Durrow, Co Laois.

However these Arctic conditions gave way to showery and persistent rain in recent days - but it's unclear how long the next cold snap will continue for.

Looking ahead to next week, a forecaster said: "Wednesday and Thursday will be very cold with sunny spells and occasional wintry showers and with sharp frosts at night."

In its monthly forecast, Met Eireann warned of that winds from the north east will feed in colder air, bringing the risk of frost at night.

However, this cooler northeasterly flow will bring drier conditions than normal over much of the country.

Nevertheless showers coming in off the Irish Sea could give the potential for snow or sleet.

The end of January will continue to see temperatures slightly below normal for the time of year, with the risk of overnight frost.

Heading into February, a broad area of low pressure will maintain cold temperatures and the risk of overnight frost.