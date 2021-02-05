Met Éireann issues weather forecast advisory alert for bitterly cold spell with snow #SNEACHTA

Met Éireann has issued weather advisory ahead of likely weather warnings likey to be issued for 'bitterly cold and wintry weather' that is set to feature snow,

Met Éireann's weather forecast for Ireland for the weekend and the coming days.

The Weather Advisory for Ireland covers Sunday, Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Met Éireann warns that it will be 'very cold' with temperatures in low single figures by day and with sharp or severe frosts and icy patches at night.

"Showers of sleet or snow at times in eastern counties from Sunday evening onwards," says the alert which also flags "hazardous conditions on roads and paths".

The advisory, which was issued at 1pm on Friday, is valid from 6am on Sunday, February 7 to 6pm on Wednesday, February 10.

Met Éireann's Head of Forecasting Evelyn Cusack has already warned that her team is on 'high alert' for incoming weather as stormy Atlantic weather meets bitterly cold fronts from the east. She expects the weather to continue cold beyond next Wednesday.

NATIONAL FORECAST issued at 2.22pm on Friday, February 5

SATURDAY

Saturday, will be mostly cloudy, with just a few bright or sunny intervals. Further scattered showers in Leinster and east Ulster. Mainly dry further west. It will be cold with highest afternoon temperatures of 4 to 7 degrees, and light to moderate north to northeast breezes.

Isolated showers near coasts at night, otherwise mostly dry under broken cloud. Some frost and possible ice with lowest temperatures of -1 to +3 degrees, in moderate easterly winds.

SUNDAY: Colder again on Sunday with highest temperatures of just 2 to 5 degrees, in a moderate to fresh easterly wind. Most areas will however stay fully dry albeit cloudy, but isolated showers may occur in the east and southwest, turning wintry on high ground in the east.

Very cold with a widespread frost and ice at night. Scattered wintry showers will move into the east with a dusting of snow possible. Lowest temperatures of -3 to +1 degrees in moderate easterly winds.

MONDAY: Scattered wintry showers will continue on Monday and Monday night, mainly affecting the east and along north coasts. Bitterly cold with daytime temperatures of 1 to 3 degrees and night-time lows of -3 to 0 degrees, in moderate to fresh east to northeast winds.

TUESDAY: Temperatures on Tuesday will be similar to Monday, but there will be an added wind-chill factor as easterly winds increase fresh and gusty. Wintry showers in the east and near northern coasts at first, but extending to other areas later.

A bitterly cold night with widespread frost and ice as temperatures fall to between -4 and 0 degrees. Most parts of the country will hold dry, with clear spells across the northern half of the country, where temperatures will be lowest. Some wintry showers will be possible in the east and north.