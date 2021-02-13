Met Éireann forecasts a stormy St Valentine's Day but mild days ahead

Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow and Orange weather warnings for wind as storm-force winds are set to strike Ireland on Sunday.

A Status Orange wind warning for Donegal, Galway and Mayo has will see mean speeds of 65 to 80km/h with severe gusts in excess of 110km/h in the west. Where winds are onshore, there is a risk of coastal flooding.

It is valid from 11 am to 3 pm on Sunday to February 14.

A Status Yellow warning will apply to Dublin, Louth, Wexford, Wicklow, Meath, Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo, Clare, Cork, Kerry, Limerick and Waterford.

Very windy with southerly winds reaching mean speeds of 50 to 65km/h and gusts of 90 to 110km/h will hit these counties. Onshore could cause coastal flooding at high tide.

The warning is valid from 5 am to 5 pm on Sunday.

The forecaster has also issued a Status Yellow warning for Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Offaly, Westmeath, Cavan, Monaghan, Roscommon and Tipperary.

Met Éireann says it will be very windy with southerly winds reaching mean speeds of 50 to 60km/h and gusts of 80 to 90km/h.

The warning is valid from 6 am to 4 pm on Sunday.

On the forecast front, Met Éireann says Sunday will be mild alongside the strong to gale force and gusty southerly winds

The rain will be heavy at times with a risk of flooding, especially across southern counties, but drier and brighter conditions will start to extend from the west by the afternoon. Winds will moderate later in the day. Highs of 10 to 13 degrees.

The national weather outlook says it will be a lot less cold but it is expected to be unsettled and wet with breezy spells. MORE BELOW TWEET.

Met Éireann NATIONAL FORECAST issued at 7.54 pm on February 13.

MONDAY: Scattered outbreaks of early morning rain will give way to largely dry conditions with sunny spells. Some showery rain will persist though across southern counties. Later in the evening a spell of rain will move into the western half of Ireland. Mild with highest temperatures of 11 to 13 degrees Celsius, in moderate occasionally fresh south to southeast breezes.

Wet and breezy conditions will extend countrywide by midnight with showery conditions following later - most of these across Atlantic counties. Frost-free with lowest temperatures of 6 to 8 degrees Celsius, in moderate to fresh southerly winds.

TUESDAY: A breezy day with scattered outbreaks of showery rain (heaviest in the west and northwest), though drying up for a time into the afternoon with some bright or sunny spells breaking through. Highest temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees Celsius, in mostly moderate southwest breezes.

Wet and breezy weather following overnight, in freshening southerly winds. Lowest temperatures of 4 to 7 degrees Celsius.

WEDNESDAY: Breezy with showery outbreaks of rain, again heaviest in the west and northwest. Highest temperatures will typically come in at 8 or 9 degrees Celsius, in moderate to fresh south to southwest winds.