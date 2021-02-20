Met Éireann issues weather warnings for stormy Saturday ahead wet and windy week

Met Éireann is warning of strong winds across Ireland on Saturday marking the start of a stormy spell around the country.

The forecaster has issued a national Status Yellow warning which will remains valid until 6 pm this Saturday.

"Southeasterly winds veering southwesterly will reach mean speeds of 50 to 65km/h with gusts of 90 to 110km/h, higher in some coastal areas. There is a risk of coastal flooding where winds are onshore," says the alert.

The warning is until 6pm on Saturday, February 20.

Status Yellow Wind Warning for Ireland.

Valid 11am to 6pm today Saturday.

Wet & bec very windy this aftn, with outbreaks of rain, hvy at times SE winds will increase strong to near gale force & gusty, with gales or strong gales near coasts. The rain will clear NE through the afternoon & evening with winds starting to ease later too Highs of 10 to 13 C. pic.twitter.com/yBXRFBlOuy — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) February 20, 2021

NATIONAL FORECAST Issued at: 20 February 2021 11:46

SATURDAY There'll be further outbreaks of rain this afternoon, heavy at times. Very windy too with strong to near gale force southeasterly winds with gales or strong gales in some coastal parts, with a risk of coastal flooding where winds are onshore. The rain will clear northeastwards through the afternoon and early evening with a scattering of showers following and the winds will veer southwesterly and start to ease from the south through the evening. Highest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees.

There'll be some heavy showers tonight in western parts, but apart from a few isolated showers, it will be mainly dry elsewhere with some clear spells. South to southwest winds will pick up mostly fresh to strong and gusty, reaching gale force for a time in coastal parts of the west and north, but gradually tending to moderate overnight. Lowest temperatures of 4 to 7 degrees.

SUNDAY

Sunday, will bring a good lot of dry, bright, weather to many parts of the country. However, a scattering of showers in western parts in the morning will spread further eastwards through the day, and some will be heavy. Highest temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees in moderate to fresh and occasionally gusty southwest winds, stronger along the west coast.

Mostly dry with clear spells at night wit just the risk of an isolated shower along western coasts. Lowest temperatures of 1 to 5 degrees, coolest in the south east with a risk of frost and some fog patches in light to moderate southerly breezes.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

Summary: After a brief respite it will become very wet and windy again on Monday night and Tuesday. There will be a growing flood risk as rain will likely persist in parts of the south and east through Wednesday also. Current indications are that more settled conditions will build over the country later in the week. MORE DETAILS BELOW TWEET.

Our 10 day Atlantic Chart shows the precipitation and pressure forecast in 6 hour intervals

A nationwide forecast and outlook covering the next week can be found here.



A nationwide forecast and outlook covering the next week can be found here. https://t.co/9gKN6SVok4 pic.twitter.com/wPROVakRTx — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) February 20, 2021

Monday: Mostly dry day with good sunny spells. Cloud will increase through the afternoon with rain arriving in the southwest later in the evening. Highs of 9 to 11 degrees in moderate southerly winds, backing south-easterly and strengthening later in the day.

Becoming wet and very windy in all areas Monday night as rain spreads from the west to all parts and southerly winds increase fresh to strong and gusty south to southeast, with gales on Atlantic coasts. Lowest temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees.

Tuesday: A very wet and windy day across the country with rain becoming heavy and persistent, bringing a risk of flooding. The rain will begin to clear the west by late afternoon. Highs of 11 to 13 degrees, in fresh to strong southerly winds moderating by evening.

Rain will clear all but the south coast early in the night however a further pulse of heavy rain will spread to Munster and Leinster with the flood risk continuing. Generally drier conditions will prevail elsewhere. Lowest temperatures of 6 to 8 degrees in moderate to fresh southerly winds.

Wednesday: Further spells of rain will continue to affect parts of Munster and Leinster with the sustained risk of flooding. However there will be generally drier conditions further northwest with occasional bright spells. Highs of 9 to 12 degrees in light to moderate southerly winds.

Rain will gradually clear east early to leave a mostly dry night with clear spells developing. Lowest temperatures of 1 to 5 degrees with a risk of frost and some fog patches in light southerly or variable breezes.

Thursday: Partly cloudy with some sunny spells and the risk of a few showers mainly in the south of the country. Highest temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees in light variable breezes.

LATER IN WEEK: Current indications suggest our weather will become drier and more settled later in the week and into the weekend, with lighter winds and temperatures remaining near average.