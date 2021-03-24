Sleet and showers in bleak Met Éireann weather forecast

Met Éireann is forecasting sleet, showers and generally unsettled weather for the weekend and into next week.

"Mainly dry with clear spells and just isolated showers to start tonight [Wednesday]. Rain will push into Ulster, Connacht and west Munster overnight, spreading eastwards towards morning. Lowest temperatures of 0 to 4 degrees in the south and east and of 3 to 7 degrees in the north and west in moderate southwest winds.

"Thursday morning will see outbreaks of rain in the west drift further eastwards before easing for a time. However, further showers or longer spells of rain will spread into Atlantic counties through the morning and become widespread in the afternoon. Highest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees in moderate to fresh and gusty southwest winds, increasing strong at times on Atlantic coasts," Met Éireann predicts.

Thursday night will be wet with rain spreading eastwards across the country, becoming heavy at times. The rain will clear overnight with colder, clearer conditions with scattered heavy showers of rain, hail or sleet. Lowest temperatures of 1 and 4 degrees with fresh, gusty south to southwest winds, becoming westerly as rain clears

Friday will be a cold, blustery day with sunny spells and widespread heavy showers or rain, hail or sleet and with a risk of isolated thunderstorms. Highest temperatures of just 4 to 8 degrees with fresh, gusty westerly winds. On Friday night, showers or rain or sleet will continue for a time, but will become confined to Atlantic coastal counties later in the night. Lowest temperatures of -1 to 3 degrees with frost in many areas.

Saturday morning will be mainly dry with sunny spells. In the afternoon, rain will develop in the west and will spread eastwards through the evening and night along with fresh to strong gusty south to southerly winds. Highest temperatures of 8 to 10 degrees. The rain will clear overnight and winds will become southwesterly and ease somewhat.

Sunday will be breezy with sunny spells and showers spreading from the west to all areas. Longer spells of rain will develop in the evening and night. Highest temperatures of 8 to 10 degrees with fresh, gusty southwest winds, becoming strong near west and northwest coasts.

The early days of next week will continue unsettled with further spells of rain or showers.