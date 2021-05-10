WEATHER WARNING Met Éireann warns of flooding due to thundery showers

Met Éireann has issued a weather warning for Laois and neighbouring counties with thundery showers raising the risk of flooding.

The Status Yellow alert warns of thunderstorms in Laois, Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Longford, Louth, Meath, Offaly, Westmeath, Cavan, Donegal, Monaghan, Tipperary.

The forecaster says there will be thundery showers on Monday afternoon and evening with hail and heavy downpours bringing the risk of spot flooding.

The warning is valid from 1:46 pm to 8pm on Monday, May 10.

The national summary outlook is that low pressure will dominate the weather pattern this week bringing some heavy thundery showers in places, but sunny spells at times too. Temperatures will trend generally near or slightly below average. MORE BELOW.

Here is the latest cloud ☁️ and rainfall ️ forecast.



️⛈️Widespread showers today. Some heavy and thundery downpours likely, with a risk of hail and spot flooding.

️Showers easing tonight with clear spells developing for most.



More here https://t.co/9gKN6SVok4 pic.twitter.com/e1ajWuD6vg — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) May 10, 2021

Here is the 10 Day Outlook: Low pressure will dominate the weather pattern this week, bringing some heavy thundery showers in places ⛈️, but sunny spells at times too️. Temperatures will trend near or slightly below average.



Latest weather forecast https://t.co/9gKN6SVok4 pic.twitter.com/UnACGb9n0m — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) May 10, 2021

NATIONAL FORECAST issued at 11.43am on Monday, May 10.

Monday

Showers will become widespread today, with some heavy thundery downpours, especially this afternoon with a risk of hail and spot flooding. Top temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees. Light to moderate south to southwest winds will increase fresh near southern and eastern coasts this afternoon.

The showers will gradually become lighter and more isolated early tonight, with clear spells developing. Further showers will move into western parts of Munster towards morning. Minimum temperatures of 3 to 7 degrees, in a light to moderate southerly breeze.

TUESDAY

Tuesday will start dry in many places with sunny spells. However, showers in west Munster will spread further inland during the morning and afternoon, turning heavy and thundery again with a risk of hail and spot flooding. The showers will tend to be more isolated across parts of the north and east, with a fair amount of dry weather here. Highs of 12 to 15 degrees in a light to moderate southeast breeze.

Showers will persist across Munster and south Leinster at night, but it will be mostly dry with clear intervals further north. Minimum temperatures will range 3 to 7 degrees in light and variable winds. Some mist patches will form in the near calm conditions.

WEDNESDAY: Any mist patches will soon burn off on Wednesday morning, giving way to a mix of sunny spells and showers. With light variable winds, the showers will tend to be slow-moving and prolonged in places, with a risk of spot flooding. Once again some thundery downpours with hail are possible. Highs of 12 to 16 degrees in light variable breezes.

Showers will largely die out on Wednesday night, and it will become mostly dry with clear spells. Lowest temperatures of 3 to 6 degrees, with some mist patches returning in the near calm conditions.

THURSDAY: There'll be further heavy showers on Thursday, some of them prolonged, with a continued risk of thunderstorms and hail. Bright or sunny spells will occur too though. Highest temperatures of 12 to 16 degrees in mostly light northerly or variable breezes, though winds will be mostly moderate along coastal parts of the west.

FRIDAY: Friday will be another day with sunny spells and scattered heavy showers breaking out in the afternoon. Again the showers will be slow-moving with the risk of thunderstorms and hail. Highs of 13 to 16 degrees in light northeast or variable breezes.

SATURDAY: Continuing unsettled.