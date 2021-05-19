OMG where is summer weather? Met Éireann warns strong gales and heavy rain set to pound in Ireland

Stormy weather on its way to Ireland has caused Met Éireann to issue wind and rain warnings as the unseasonal cold and unsettled conditions look set to perist into the final days of May but there is a sign of summer weather sneaking through.

The forecaster is issued a Status Yellow gale warning for all coasts of Ireland. A Status Yellow wind alert has been declared for for Cork, Kerry while Status Yellow rain warnings will come into force for western counties and Waterford.

Winds could average up to 65 km/h with gusts hitting 110 km/h with higher gusts possible in coastal areas. Up to 50 mm of rain is on the cards with Met Éireann warning of some localised flooding - highest in mountainous areas.

The event is set to last from midnight Thursday to midnight Friday, May 20/21.

Overall, Met Éireann says the wet and windy Thursday will give way to showery conditions for Friday and Saturday before further rain crosses the country Saturday night.

Met Éireann's summary outlook says low pressure will be the dominant feature to end this week and over the weekend, keeping our weather unsettled. However, it says next week could see a change to normal conditions. MORE BELOW TWEET.

MET Éireann NATIONAL weather FORECAST issued at 11.41 am on May 19

WEDNESDAY: Sunny spells this afternoon and evening. Showers in Munster, Ulster and south Leinster, some heavy. A good deal of dry weather across Connacht and the northern half of Leinster with just a few showers. Highest of 13 to 17 degrees with light to moderate westerly breezes.

Tonight will start largely dry but it will turn wet and windy overnight as rain spreads from the southwest across the country, turning heavy at times. Light southerly or variable winds will veer southeasterly and increase fresh to strong and gusty as the rain spreads. Lowest temperatures of 3 to 7 degrees.

THURSDAY

Thursday, will be a wet and windy day with widespread rain and fresh to strong and gusty southerly winds, with gales along southern and southwestern coasts. The rain will be heavy at times through the day with localized flooding possible, especially in Munster. Highest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees.

Staying wet and blustery on Thursday night with showers or longer spells of rain, heaviest and most persistent over the southern half of the country. Winds will veer northwesterly and decrease moderate to fresh and gusty overnight. A mild night with lowest temperatures of 8 to 10 degrees.

Friday: A blustery day on Friday with scattered showers, most frequent over Munster and Leinster where some will be heavy and possibly thundery. Highest temperatures of 11 to 15 degrees, coolest in the northwest and mildest in the southeast, in moderate to fresh and gusty northwesterly winds.

Showers will clear southeastwards early on Friday night and most places will become dry with clear spells, though well scattered light showers will linger over Ulster and Leinster. Lowest temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees in moderate northwesterly winds.

Saturday: A cool day with a mix of scattered showers and sunny spells. A moderate northwesterly breeze will keep temperatures below normal, with afternoon temperatures of just 9 to 12 degrees.

Becoming wet overnight on Saturday with a band of rain pushing into the west early in the night and spreading eastwards across the country. Lowest temperatures of 4 to 7 degrees in moderate to fresh southwesterly winds.

Sunday: Rain will clear eastwards on Sunday morning, followed by widespread blustery showers. Another cool day with highest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees in a moderate to fresh and gusty westerly winds.

Early next week: Current indications suggest that it will remain cool and showery to start next week but drier spells will develop towards midweek as temperatures return closer to normal.