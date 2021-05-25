Here comes the sun! Hurrah! Met Éireann finally has some good weather news

It's nearly June and Met Éireann finally got some forecast that shows the summer really is show signs of coming out.

May has been a cold washout but the month is set to end on a promising note according to Met Éireann's latest forecast.

The change will however be 'gradual'.

"Becoming drier over the weekend as temperatures gradually increase," says the national outlook from the forecaster.

The early indications for the last weekend of May should finally see temperatures hitting 20 degrees with "dry and sunny spells in many areas". MORE DETAILS BELOW TWEET.

This weeks starts off with low pressure bringing sunny spells, scattered showers and outbreaks of rain...️



...but as high pressure builds later this week it'll turn more settled by the weekend, with temperatures climbing into the high teens ️https://t.co/SNRXL1Mc61 pic.twitter.com/FASrsWwmB4 May 24, 2021

NATIONAL FORECAST issued at 9.23am on Tuesday, May 25

TUESDAY

Rain and drizzle in Munster, south Connacht and south Leinster will become lighter and confined to southwest during the afternoon. Elsewhere sunny spells and scattered showers will extend to all but the southwest by evening, with some turning heavy at times. Highest temperatures of 13 to 16 degrees, a little cooler where the rain persists in light to moderate northwest breezes.

Cloud and occasional patchy drizzle will persist in the southwest at night, otherwise dry and mostly clear with just the risk of an isolated shower in northern parts. Northerly winds will fall near calm, with some mist patches forming. Lowest temperatures of 1 to 5 degrees, less cold in the southwest.

WEDNESDAY

Wednesday will be dry in many areas with a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers. However it will remain mostly cloudy in Munster with light patchy rain in the southwest continuing until the evening. Highest temperatures of 13 to 16 degrees with light northwest or variable breezes.

Dry with clear spells for most, cloud will thicken in Munster with rain developing here overnight. Some mist and fog will likely form in light southeast or variable breezes. Lowest temperatures of 3 to 6 degrees, less cold in the southwest.

THURSDAY: Dry with sunny spells to begin in many areas. However rain in Munster will slowly spread northeastwards to other areas through the day as a moderate southeast breeze picks up. Highest temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees, possibly reaching a degree higher in sunshine before the arrival of rain.

Becoming dry with clear spells over the western half of the country overnight, with cloudy conditions and outbreaks of rain continuing further east. Lowest temperatures of 4 to 7 degrees with light westerly winds.

FRIDAY: Good dry spells with some sunshine across the western half of the country, cloudier further east with outbreaks of rain and drizzle lingering in some parts through the day. Highest temperatures of 14 to 18 degrees with light winds. Some outbreaks of rain continuing overnight, with mostly dry weather and clear spells in the west. Some mist and fog may form where skies are clear. Overnight lows of 7 to 10 degrees.

SATURDAY: Saturday will have good dry periods and sunny spells, however scattered showers will develop during the day. Highest temperatures of 16 to 19 degrees with light southerly breezes. Becoming mostly dry and clear overnight.

SUNDAY: Early indications suggest Sunday will have dry and sunny spells in many areas with a few showers around during the day. Highest temperatures of 17 to 20 degrees.