Driest June since the 1990s as Met Éireann reveals a temporary break in weekend weather forecast

Met Éireann expects a weekend of two halves on the weather with unsettled wether on the way but the forecaster is also predicting settled summery weather to return.

The headline national outlook from the forecaster is fro the weather to turn more unsettled with showery outbreaks of rain and temperatures near or slightly below average.

This will set in Sunday and continue through Monday before a return to more settled conditions from Tuesday. More below tweet.

The forecaster says that after a wetter than usual May with 163% of the May long-term-average 1981-2010 (LTA), the first 17 days of June 2021 has not seen much by way of rainfall at most locations around the country and we are currently at 22% of the May LTA.

Met Éireann says the previous driest June occurred in 1995 with 38% of June LTA and the previous wettest June was in 1998 with 174%.

It didn't reach absolute drought levels. That would have involved 15 or more consecutive days to none of which is credited 0.2 mm or more of precipitation. MORE BELOW TWEET.

NATIONAL FORECAST issued on June 18 at 11:13pm

SATURDAY

Tomorrow, Saturday, will be mainly dry with sunny spells, but turning cloudier from the west as the day goes on. Rain or drizzle will develop on southwest coasts in the late evening. Highest temperatures of 15 to 18 degrees generally with moderate southeasterly winds, but a bit cooler in the southwest.

Saturday night: Starting mostly dry with just patchy rain and drizzle in the southwest. However showery outbreaks of rain will extend across much of the country from the southeast as the night progresses. Lowest temperatures of 10 to 12 degrees as easterly winds ease light to moderate.

Sunday: Showers or longer spells of rain across the country on Sunday but it will become progressively drier and brighter from the northeast. Remaining damp in the southwest however. Highest temperatures of 15 to 18 degrees with mostly moderate northeasterly winds.

Staying mostly cloudy on Sunday night with further showers or longer spells of rain, mainly in the south and west. Lowest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees in light to moderate northerly breezes.

Monday: Further showers or longer spells of rain continuing on Monday however, drier and brighter conditions will develop through the afternoon. Slightly cooler than average with highest temperatures of 14 to 18 degrees in moderate northerly winds.

Turning mostly dry with clear spells at night however some isolated showers may persist. Lowest temperatures of 8 to 10 degrees in mostly light northerly breezes.

Tuesday: Mostly dry with good sunny spells. Highest temperatures ranging 15 to 18 degrees as light northerly winds back westerly.

MORE BELOW LINK

Extended Outlook: Our weather becomes more settled through midweek as high pressure builds from the southwest. There may still be some cloud with rain or showers at times in the north, but mostly dry elsewhere. Temperatures recovering to normal or slightly above normal.