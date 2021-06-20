Met Éireann forecasts change in the weather week with a chilly night on longest day

Leinster Express Reporter

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Make the most of Monday and Tuesday's sun because Met Éireann is forecasting a change in the weather for the rest of the week when Ireland will enjoy its longest hours of daylight in the year.

The forecaster says that after a mainly dry start to this week, it will gradually turn more unsettled as the week goes on with spells of rain developing.

While the early days of the week will be the best, the forecaster is also expecting an unseasonal 'chilly night' on Monday which is the Summer Solstice.

The rain may be needed by some especially farmers since the forecaster has said on its website that the first half of June was the driest since the 1990s.

Met Éireann's farming forecasting sectin isn't expecting a lot of rain. It says the drier than normal conditions will continue in most areas with another 10- 15mm expected to fall over the coming week. It says there is some uncertainty around next weekend's weather and the exact predicted totals, and so there is a possibility of some areas seeing more rainfall.

Met Éireann also says sunshine amounts will likely be below average in most areas, though there will be some extended sunny periods too, most notably Monday and Tuesday. MORE DETAILS BELOW TWEET.

NATIONAL FORECAST Issued at 10.14 PM on June 20.

MONDAY: A dry day in most areas with good sunny spells. However, a few isolated light showers may occur in northern and northwestern coastal areas. Warmest over Leinster and Munster with highest temperatures of 16 to 19 degrees. Cooler over Connacht and Ulster with highest temperatures of 13 to 17 degrees in mostly moderate north to northeast winds, fresh to strong on exposed coasts.

A chilly night for June and dry with largely clear skies. Lowest temperatures of 2 to 6 degrees in a light northerly breeze.

Tuesday: A dry, bright and fresh start to the day but cloud will build from the northwest through the day with outbreaks of rain and drizzle developing over the west and north towards evening. Highest temperatures of 13 to 18 degrees, coolest over the west and north and warmest in the south and east, in a light to moderate west to northwest breeze.

A cloudy night with outbreaks of rain and drizzle spreading southwards across the country affecting most regions. Lowest temperatures of 10 to 12 degrees in a light to moderate westerly breeze. MORE BELOW LINK

Wednesday: A dull and cloudy start to the day with outbreaks of rain and drizzle. The rain and drizzle will gradually ease through the day, with dry and bright spells developing, particularly over the western half of the country. Continuing mostly cloudy in eastern counties with some rain and drizzle lingering there through the evening. Highest temperatures of 17 to 20 degrees, possibly touching 21 degrees, in a moderate westerly breeze.

A mild night with a mix of cloud and clear spells, largely dry at first. Cloud will increase overnight with rain returning to western and northern counties before dawn. Lowest temperatures of 10 to 14 degrees in a light to moderate southwesterly breeze.

Thursday: A wet and cloudy day with outbreaks of rain. Highest temperatures of 14 to 18 degrees in moderate to fresh southwest winds.

Friday and the weekend: Current indications suggest there will be further showers or spells of rain at times to end the coming week and through the weekend, but with some sunny spells also.

