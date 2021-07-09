Laois WEATHER: Met Eireann forecast for the weekend

Sunshine and showers for the weekend

Weather for Saturday and Sunday, July 10-11

Reporter:

Leinster Express Reporter

Met Éireann's forecast for the weekend is a real mixed bag but don't expect or plan for anything spectacularly sunny and there are heavy downpours expected in places.

Saturday will be the best of the days. It will start off mostly cloudy, but will brighten up with sunny spells.  Some heavy scattered showers are in the works but it will be warm with just light breezes.,

Sunday will be a day of sunshine and heavy showers with the potential for some thundery downpours with the possibility of persistent rain in places. More below tweet.

NATIONAL FORECAST issued on July 9 at 11:32 am by Met Éireann

FRIDAY: This afternoon will be mainly dry in many areas with a fair amount of cloud, some bright intervals and a few showers. Duller in Munster with outbreaks of rain, becoming persistent or heavy at times, especially in east Munster and extending into south Leinster this evening. Highest temperatures of 16 to 20 degrees, coolest in Munster and warmer further north with light south to southeast breezes.

Tonight, will be mostly cloudy with some showery rain over the southern half of the country. It will be drier further north. Mild and humid with lowest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees and light breezes.

SATURDAY: Saturday will start off mostly cloudy, but will brighten up with sunny spells and scattered showers, some of them possibly heavy in the late afternoon and evening. Warm with highest temperatures of 18 to 21 degrees and light breezes.

Showery outbreaks of rain will extend nationwide on Saturday night with some heavy bursts possible. Minimum temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees in moderate southerly winds. MORE BELOW LINK.

Sunday: On Sunday, there'll be a mix of sunshine and heavy showers with the potential for some thundery downpours. Across Munster, the showers may merge to give a more persistent spell of rain. Top temperatures of 16 to 20 degrees on Sunday, warmest in the east and northeast of the country with moderate south or southwest winds. Clear spells and well scattered showers on Sunday night. Minimum temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees in light northwest breezes.

