Who needs Lanzarote when there's not a cloud in the sky over Ireland? Met Éireann's forecast on the tropical heatwave

There wasn't a cloud in the sky in the Met Éireann published satellite image of Ireland published this weekend with the tropical air set to scorch the country for a few days to come.

However, with lots of sun and high temperatures the forecaster warns has a health warning about getting too much of the hot weather.

In a commentary on the conditions Met Éireann meteorologist, Aoife Kealy said a high pressure continues to build over Ireland from the west on Thursday and Friday.

"The system brings with it a tropical maritime airmass, which will give us settled, largely dry and warm weather for the end of this week and through the weekend," she said.

She said daytime temperatures reached the low to mid-twenties towards the end of the week.

"Over the weekend temperatures will be higher still, widely reaching the mid to high twenties. Alongside these very warm days, the coming nights will be warm and humid, with overnight temperatures often in the mid to high teens.”

Aoife continued: "It'll certainly feel summery over the next few days as temperatures begin to rise and sunshine becomes more widespread".

However, the weather expert had a word of warning.

"Most places will find themselves under long spells of sunshine. So if you are out and about enjoying the nice weather, make sure to follow HSE advice and be sun smart as the UV index will be high or very high in the coming days,” she said.

So how long will the warm and sunny weather last?

The commentary says current indications suggest that this warm and settled spell will last for much of next week as high pressure remains the dominant driver of our weather. Aoife says it will remain largely dry, though there is the chance of occasional showers. Staying warm also; daytime temperatures will reach the mid-twenties in many areas, possibly higher locally, and the nights will continue warm and muggy.

The overall outlook on the Met Éireann official forecast is for the high pressure bringing predominantly dry, very warm and mostly sunny weather for much of next week. Remaining very warm and humid at night also. However, there are signs that next weekend could bring a different set of conditions.

NATIONAL FORECAST issued at 11.35 am on Saturday, July 17

SATURDAY: A mostly sunny and very warm day. A little cloud will linger near northwestern coasts and there is a slight chance of an isolated shower in the south this evening. Highest temperatures generally of 24 to 28 degrees, touching 29 degrees locally, with light variable winds falling calm at times inland. Slightly cooler where cloud lingers in the northwest though and along coasts where sea breezes develop.

A very mild, muggy night, with a mix of clear spells and low cloud. Temperatures will only drop to 12 or 13 degrees across Ulster and north Connacht, holding milder elsewhere with lows not falling below 14 degrees. Some mist and fog will form once again in a light northerly or variable breeze.

SUNDAY: Dry with good spells of sunshine for most. However, there will be a little more cloud about than Saturday bringing the chance of a very isolated thundery shower during the evening over the southern half of the country. Very warm with highs of 23 to 27 degrees generally, but cooler in the northwest and along eastern coasts with highs there of 18 to 22 degrees in a light variable breeze with some sea breezes developing also.

Dry, warm and largely clear overnight with just isolated mist patches forming overnight in light variable breezes. Very mild with temperatures holding above 13 to 16 degrees across much of the country.

Monday: Monday will be dry in most areas any low cloud will burn off in the morning to leave good sunshine in light easterly breezes. A few very localised showers may break out in the heat of the day over the south of the country. Continuing very warm with highs of 22 to 27 degrees, cooler near northern and eastern coasts due to light easterly breezes.

Monday night will be another mild night with mainly clear skies. Temperatures will not fall below 13 to 16 degrees in most areas, but will fall back to 11 or 12 degrees across Ulster in light easterly breezes.

Tuesday: Another mostly dry and sunny day with light southeasterly or variable breezes. Some cloud will bubble up in the afternoon and a localised thundery shower or two may break out during the evening. Very warm again for most places with highs of 23 to 27 degrees, cooler along northern and eastern coasts.

Dry and mostly clear overnight with temperatures not fall below 13 to 17 degrees in most areas in light southeasterly breezes.

Wednesday: While it will be very warm and sunny, the sunshine may become hazy at times and there is a slight chance of an isolated thundery shower breaking out by evening. Highs of 24 to 28 degrees generally in mostly light southeasterly breezes.

While most areas will see good clear skies early in the night, cloud will increase from the southwest brining the chance of some light rain or drizzle there by morning. Remaining very warm and humid overnight with temperatures not fall below 15 degrees generally, some parts of the west may not fall below 17 or 18 degrees in light southeast to east breezes.

Thursday: There will be more cloud about on Thursday however it will be mostly high cloud making sunshine hazier than previous days. Staying warm with highs of 22 to 26 degrees in light to moderate southeasterly breezes. Overnight temperatures will remain very high with most areas, not dropping below the high teens.

FURTHER OUTLOOK: Current Indication suggest that it will become cooler on Friday and the weekend with an increased risk of thundery showers.