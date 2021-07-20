Met Éireann weather alert as it gets hotter in Laois and Ireland

Rising temperatures have forced Met Éireann to declare a Status Yellow weather warning for all of the Republic.

The High Temperature alert was issued as Met Éireann expects the heatwave conditions to get hotter and peak at 30 degrees in the coming days.

In its warning, Met Éireann said: "High temperatures continuing this week with hot conditions by day and staying very warm and humid at night.

"Daytime maximum temperatures generally 27 to 30 degrees Celsius with overnight values not falling below 17 to 20 degrees.

"For advice please check www.gov.ie/summerready."

The warning issued on Tuesday morning is valid until 9am on Friday morning.

A Yellow alert is issued for weather that does not pose a threat to the general population but is potentially dangerous on a localised scale.

The days will remain sunny and hot and nights remain very warm and humid. Warm with sunny spells and a few showers over the weekend and early next week. MORE DETAILS ON THE OUTLOOK BELOW TWEET.

Week Ahead

Another warm week ahead as the #heatwave continues with strong sunshine and temperatures widely into the high 20s and possibly 30 Celsius in a few locations️☀️

Although on the whole it’ll be a dry week a few isolated thundery showers could break out today & tomorrow pic.twitter.com/0Z4nXLhxdI July 19, 2021

NATIONAL FORECAST issued at 9.24am on July 20

TUESDAY: Very warm or hot with long spells of sunshine and just a little low cloud drifting onto Atlantic coasts at times. The heat may spark off one or two heavy showers across north Connacht and south Ulster towards evening. Highs of 25 to 29 degrees generally, but a few degrees less warm along coasts with light sea breezes developing.

Another warm and humid night with temperatures not falling below 14 to 17 degrees generally, though slightly cooler in north Ulster. Staying dry with long clear spells but patches of mist and fog will develop again overnight in a light easterly or variable breeze.

WEDNESDAY: Dry, hot and mostly sunny. Some high cloud will drift into the southwest through the afternoon, turning the sunshine more hazy here. The high temperatures may spark off a few heavy showers across the north Midlands later in the afternoon. Highs of 26 to 30 degrees, a little less warm along the south and east coast in a light southeast breeze. Some patches of sea fog will linger through Wednesday.

Uncomfortably warm and humid on Wednesday night with temperatures not falling below 15 to 18 degrees. Warmest in the west under some cloud cover, mostly clear in the east, in a light easterly breeze.

THURSDAY: Thursday will be another hot and dry day with long spells of sunshine in most areas. Sunniest in the north and east, though it will be a little cloudier than previous days in the south and west. Highs of 26 to 30 degrees in a light southeasterly breeze.

Another very warm and humid night with temperatures again not falling below 15 to 18 degrees. Staying dry with a mix of cloud and clear spells in light winds.

FRIDAY: A generally dry day over the northern half of the country with spells of warm sunshine. However, scattered showers will develop over the southern half of the country through the day, with the potential for some thundery downpours. Remaining very warm, but temperatures will be a few degrees lower than previous days with highs of 24 to 27 degrees in a light to moderate easterly breeze.

Warm and humid again on Friday night with minimum temperatures remaining above 15 or 16 degrees.

WEEKEND: It will turn a little more cloudy and showery on Saturday and Sunday, but most of the showers will be confined to the east of the country, with lots of dry weather elsewhere. There will be spells of warm sunshine too, best in western counties. It will be less warm than this week, though temperatures will remain above normal, with daytime highs of 20 to 25 degrees and mild nights. Winds will be light northeasterly, moderate on coasts.

EARLY NEXT WEEK: It will likely stay mostly dry on Monday and Tuesday with showers at times in the east. Highs of 20 to 25 degrees, in light winds.