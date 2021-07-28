Met Éireann declares Status Yellow thunderstorm warning and outlines bank holiday forecast

A Status Yellow Rain and Thunderstorm warning for Ireland has been issued by Met Éireann.

The weather alert predicts widespread showers and thunderstorms, with longer spells of rain at times. There is also potential for localised flooding, especially in the northwest, they say.

Met Éireann warned that the thunderstorms may cause some disruption on Wednesday.

It is valid from 6pm on Wednesday until 7am Thursday July 28 to 29.

The national weather outlook heading into the weekend is for the frequency of showers to decrease some mild afternoon sunshine promised. MORE DETAILS BELOW.

Status: Yellow

Status Yellow - Rain and Thunderstorm warning for Ireland

NATIONAL FORECAST issued by Met Éireann on July 28 at 11:33am.

WEDNESDAY: Heavy, blustery showers will continue this afternoon with longer spells of rain in places, especially in the north and northwest. There are risks of isolated thunderstorms and spot flooding. Some sunny spells too with showers becoming somewhat fewer this evening. Feeling fresher with moderate to fresh west to northwest winds. Highest temperatures of 15 to 19 degrees, warmest in the southeast.

Becoming drier and clearer for a time early tonight with moderating westerly breezes. However, during the night, blustery outbreaks of rain will push down across much of Ulster. Lowest temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees.

THURSDAY: Scattered outbreaks of rain will extend from the north on Thursday, with some heavy and possibly thundery bursts across Ulster and north Leinster. Drier and milder further south with well scattered showers and sunny spells. More in the way of sunny spells developing across all areas later too but there is the chance of isolated thunderstorms affecting southern coasts towards the evening. Top temperatures of 15 to 19 degrees in a moderate to fresh westerly breeze.

Becoming largely dry and clear as shower activity diminishes. However, later on some heavy showers will feed into the west and northwest. Lowest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees Celsius, in a light to moderate westerly breezes.

FRIDAY: Clouding over in the morning with showery spells of rain becoming fairly widespread, driest in the southeast. Cooler than average for the time of year with top temperatures of just 15 to 18 degrees Celsius, in a moderate westerly breeze. Showers will become confined to the southwest early in the night with some mist and fog setting in, with just light variable breezes. Lowest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees.

THIS WEEKEND: Overall dry with sunny spells and well scattered showers - most of these occurring on Saturday. Feeling mild in the afternoon sunshine with top temperatures of 16 to 21 degrees Celsius, in light northerly breezes, with best values across the southern half of the country.

BANK HOLIDAY MONDAY: Similar conditions following on Monday - most of the scattered showers across the westerly half of Ireland.

Current indications are for more unsettled weather to follow with temperatures a little below normal for early August.