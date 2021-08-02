Midlands to be 'saturated' - Met Éireann weather forecast for Ireland for week

Met Éireann isn't forecasting a return of any type of heatwave for the first week of August, in fact, quite the opposite is on the cards with wetter than normal conditions coming our way for statycationers.

The weather outlook for Ireland for the coming week from the Met Éireann team is for the weather to be changeable and unsettled with showers or longer spells of rain with temperatures around average for the time of year.

Met Éireann's farming section says there'll be longer spells of rain every day from Monday onwards.

"Above average rainfall (150 to 300% of normal) is forecast almost nationwide. Accumulations of 30 to 50mm are forecast widely, with some areas seeing more than this," they say.

They add that by the end of the week, some ground in Connacht and the Midlands will be "saturated".

It will also be on the cooler side. "Little change in air temperatures is forecast over the next seven days, with mean temperatures of 14 to 16 degrees (locally 17 degrees). This is near or slightly below average for the first week of August," they say.

Unsurprisingly, the section says sunshine is likely to be below average over the coming week due to unsettled conditions. MORE BELOW TWEET.

#BankHolidayWeekend will be showery mixed with bright or sunny spells️️



Well scattered showers with long dry periods, especially on Saturday evening & Sunday️️



Longer spell of rain is likely in the west on Monday️



Temperatures in the mid to high teens, coolest in north️ pic.twitter.com/ICOxN5feHu — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) July 30, 2021

BANK HOLIDAY MONDAY: Cloudy with outbreaks of rain pushing over the western half of the country, though it will be drier and brighter for a time further east. Rain will spread to most areas through the morning, turning light and patchy as it does with eastern parts of Ulster and Leinster holding mostly dry. The rain will clear to the southeast through the afternoon, followed by sunny spells and scattered showers. Highest temperatures of 15 to 18 degrees in a light westerly breeze.

Showers will ease early leaving a mainly dry night with clear spells and just isolated showers. Patches of mist and fog will develop overnight in a light southerly or variable breeze. Lowest temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees.

TUESDAY: Largely dry with hazy sunny spells to start and a few well scattered showers. Showers will become more frequent through the day, with some turning heavy in the afternoon and evening. Later in the evening cloud will build over the northwest, bringing scattered patches of rain and drizzle there towards nightfall. Highest temperatures of 17 to 20 degrees in a light to moderate southerly breeze.

Staying cloudy over the western half of the country with showery outbreaks of rain. It will be drier elsewhere with clear spells and isolated showers. Lowest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees in a light southerly breeze.

Wednesday: Wednesday will start dry with sunny spells for most, though it will be cloudier in the west with light patchy rain lingering for a time. Scattered showers will develop across the country through the morning and afternoon, with some showers turning heavy and thundery at times. Highest temperatures of 17 to 20 degrees in a light to moderate southwesterly breeze.

Cloud will build from the southwest early on Wednesday night, with outbreaks of showery rain spreading northeastwards across the country overnight. Lowest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees in a light southeasterly or variable breeze.

Thursday: A cloudy and wet start to the day with continued outbreaks of rain. The rain will clear to the east through the morning but it will be followed by scattered showers, some of which will turn heavy. Highest temperatures of 15 to 19 degrees in a light to moderate northerly or variable breeze.

Showers will become more isolated early in the night with clear spells developing. Patches of mist and fog will develop overnight in a light northwest breeze. Lowest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees.

Friday: A largely cloudy day with further heavy showers developing through the morning and afternoon. Highest temperatures of 16 to 19 degrees in a light northerly breeze.

The weekend: Low pressure will remain near Ireland for the weekend, keeping conditions unsettled with showers turning heavy at times.