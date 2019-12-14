Electric Ford Mustang Mach-E

For the first time in 55 years, Ford is expanding the Mustang family, bringing the famous pony into the electric age with Mustang Mach-E, an all-new, all-electric SUV born of the same free-spirited ideals that inspired the best-selling sports coupe in the world.

Mustang represents freedom, progress, fast performance and a touch of rebellion. Now, Mustang is ready to reimagine these ideas for a powerful electric future, with space for customers’ growing needs and advanced over-the-air updates that continue to improve the vehicle.

Ford brought the Mustang Mach-E to life through a development process concentrated entirely on customer needs and desires. The result is a sleek, beautiful SUV that delivers spirited ride and handling, with state-of-the-art connected vehicle technology that makes Mustang Mach-E even better over time.

When it arrives in late 2020, Mustang Mach-E will be available with standard and extended-range battery options with either rear-wheel drive or all-wheel drive powered by permanent magnet motors. Equipped with an extended-range battery and rear-wheel drive, Mustang Mach‑E has a targeted pure-electric driving range of up to 600 km (more than 370 miles) according to the World Harmonised Light Vehicle Test Procedure (WLTP).1 In extended-range all-wheel drive configurations, Mustang Mach-E is targeting 337 PS (248 kW) and 565 Nm of torque.2

Ford also will offer a special performance version. The Mustang Mach-E GT is targeting 0-to-100 km/h (0-62 mph) acceleration in less than 5 seconds,2 as well as an estimated 465 PS (342 kW) and 830 Nm of torque.2

“The Mustang Mach-E is one of the most exciting vehicles Ford has ever introduced,” said Stuart Rowley, president, Ford of Europe. “This purpose-built all-electric vehicle is unique, but still unmistakably a Mustang, and it’s coming at exactly the right time for customers in Europe.”

'Electrifying 'Performance

Mustang Mach-E delivers three unique drive modes – Whisper, Engage and Unbridled – each offering finely tuned driving dynamics packaged with a distinct sensory experience. Features include custom-designed vehicle responsiveness such as sportier steering controls, ambient lighting, sounds tuned for an authentic all-electric experience, and dynamic cluster animations that are tied to driving behaviour.

When the vehicle launches, a new Mach-E 4 all-wheel drive system applies torque independently to the front and rear axles to deliver impressive acceleration and improved handling over the rear-wheel drive model. Ford tuned this system to provide excellent traction on the road, rigorously testing the vehicle in wet and snowy terrain to help control for slippery conditions.

“Whether you want to really feel its performance capability or are looking for the quiet experience that electric vehicles can offer, the Mustang Mach-E harnesses the power of electrification to create a unique driving experience while retaining that unmistakable Mustang feeling of freedom,” said Ted Cannis, Ford enterprise product line director, global electrification.

In addition to blistering acceleration, Mustang Mach-E will be available with Brembo’s all-new performance Flexira aluminium callipers, which maintain the functionality of a fixed calliper while being designed with the dimensions of a floating calliper. The Mustang Mach-E GT is also equipped with MagneRide® damping system, an adaptive suspension technology that lets drivers hug the road while delivering an exciting, comfortable ride.

Seamless technology

Making its debut in the Mustang Mach-E is the next-generation SYNC® communications and entertainment system, a sleek and modern interface that uses machine learning to quickly learn drivers’ preferences and gets even better over time, thanks to advanced over-the-air updates.

Next-generation SYNC’s 15.5-inch screen and simple interface ditches complicated menus, making it easier to access features with touch, swipe and pinch controls that every smartphone owner will be comfortable using.

Featuring cloud-based connectivity and conversational voice recognition, the next-generation SYNC system brings twice the computing power of SYNC 3 to help make navigation, music and connecting a smartphone to the vehicle faster and easier.

The system also introduces wireless compatibility with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and AppLink apps from smartphones and mobile devices.

“Next-generation SYNC actively starts adapting to you as soon as you start using it, quickly learning your preferences and making personalised suggestions,” said Darren Palmer, Ford global director for battery electric vehicles. “It can suggest going to the gym if it learns Mondays are workout days or calling home if you do that every day after work.

The result is a cloud-connected assistant and interface that’s intuitive, beautiful, and ready for the future thanks to fast over-the-air updates.”

As next-generation SYNC evolves to serve customers better over time, Ford has outfitted the Mustang Mach-E with the ability to continuously improve through the delivery of secure over-the-air updates that are capable of enhancing vehicle performance.

Using Ford’s new all-electric architecture that places batteries inside the underbody, Ford engineers and designers were able to create a vehicle that’s not only true to Mustang but also maximises SUV space for five passengers and luggage.

“Advances in battery technology were crucial to delivering a Mustang Mach-E that’s spacious and practical with a beautiful silhouette, and with the fun-to-drive character that’s so important for our customers in Europe,” said Ulrich Koesters, director, electrified vehicles, Ford of Europe.

The Mustang Mach-E is instantly recognisable as a Mustang, thanks to signature elements such as its long, powerful hood, rear-haunch design, aggressive headlights and trademark tri-bar taillamps. Clever design and engineering deliver surprising rear seat roominess and ample cargo space.

The Mustang Mach-E holds another surprise under its hood: a drainable front trunk storage unit.

Providing 100 litres of storage space, the front trunk is large enough to comfortably store the equivalent of a carry-on luggage bag. And because it’s drainable, it’s a convenient space to store wet or muddy sports clothing, hiking boots or beach gear after an adventure.

Inside the Mustang Mach-E: A floating world makes you feel light and in command

To truly take advantage of the extra space provided by electrification, Ford designers worked extensively with customers to understand how they would prefer to use the interior of their vehicles. Designed with SUV-size proportions to seat five adults comfortably, the Mustang Mach-E leaves plenty of space for friends, kids and luggage.

In addition to the exterior front trunk, the rear trunk offers 402 litres of space. With the rear seats down, the Mustang Mach-E boasts 1,420 litres of space – more than enough room for luggage, camping gear or whatever else you may want to move around.3

Everywhere inside, the Mustang Mach-E represents a fusion of sleek, modern design and smart functionality.

An available premium B&O Sound System includes speakers seamlessly integrated across the front, floating above the air vents like a sound bar.

A floating, flip-up armrest doubles as a place to store purses or bags.

Traditional Mustang design cues like the double-cowl instrument panel round out the interior.

Even the available panorama fixed-glass roof has a secret: a special glass coating with infrared protection helps the interior stay cooler in the summer and warmer in the winter. In addition, an inner layer between the glass helps protect against ultraviolet rays.

A limited First Edition will be available in extended-range, all-wheel drive configuration, with exclusive Grabber Blue Metallic paint, full-length panorama roof, contrasting seat stitching and a scuff plate marked "First Edition."

Finally, getting in and starting the vehicle is easy and effortless with ‘Phone As A Key’ technology,4 which makes its debut in the Ford brand line-up in Mustang Mach-E. ”