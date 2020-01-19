Pricing and specs for new Renault Captur

Renault Ireland has announced the pricing and specifications for All-New Captur, which is available to order from Tullamore Motors now.

Since its launch in 2013 Renault has been key to defining the compact-SUV segment and with almost 10,000 registrations to-date, Captur has been the most successful compact-SUV ever in Ireland.

Captur has played a critical role in growing compact SUVs to over 10% of the new passenger car market in 2019.

Style, space, interior quality and active safety equipment have become the keys to success in the segment, which All-New Captur offers to an unrivalled degree.

All-New Captur has been awarded the maximum 5-star Euro NCAP safety test rating, proving its qualities in terms of safety and wide range of driving aids. ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) available on the All-New Captur fall into three categories: Driving, Parking and Safety. Together, they form the Renault EASY DRIVE system. Their settings are easy to adjust from the Renault EASY LINK multimedia system touchscreen.

In addition, Renault was recently voted Manufacturer of the Year by TopGear.com.

Starting from €21,995, or €199 per month with 3.9% APR PCP, the second generation All-New Captur is available with three trim levels – Play, Iconic and S-Edition – on a comprehensive powertrain line-up and offers totally revolutionary interior design while the exterior styling has been transformed.

More space than before, more versatile than ever, more refined, and with a range of ADAS and generous EasyLife features, All-New Captur will delight new and existing Captur owners alike. From entry level upwards, all versions of All-New Captur include 17” wheels, multimedia touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, full LED lights and Automatic Climate Control. Moving up the range adds more standard features, including the contrasting roof, the stunning 9.3” touchscreen and some stylish alloy wheel designs.

Play features a 7” touch screen with smartphone mirroring, LED lights, climate control and 17” alloy-look flex wheels, and a comprehensive ADAS suite including E-Call, Lane Assist, Traffic Sign Recognition and AEBS.

Iconic ramps up the spec with several features rarely found on similarly priced competitors. Still ahead on ADAS, Captur Iconic includes keyless entry, built-in navigation (EasyLink system with Google search and live fuel prices) and is the only brand offering two-tone paint at no additional cost.

S-Edition is the top of the All-New Captur range. At this price point, Captur is the only model with two-tone paint at no extra cost, and the 9.3” portrait multimedia screen is a standout feature in the segment. Look closer and you’ll see that, even at this price point, Renault is one of few brands offering navigation, LED lights, keyless entry, and ambient lighting.

All-New Captur has increased in size, now 110mm longer than before, offering significantly improved interior and boot space. The new model takes Captur’s instantly recognisable styling cues and dials up the quality in the detailing. The front gains full LED lights with more pronounced C-shaped LEDs, while the C-shaped motif is repeated in the rear LEDs which now curve around the tailgate.

Meanwhile, All-New Captur’s two-tone roof is accentuated further by a bold chrome strip giving the roof a floating appearance. Customers can choose from 11 exterior colours and four roof finishes; a total of 90 colour combinations.

Inside, the seats are more comfortable than ever, with All-New Captur the only mainstream car in its class coming with rear-sliding seats as standard on all trim levels. It is in the styling and quality of the dashboard and centre console where All-New Captur makes real strides.

Pricing

Customers can avail of €3,500 Savings Guaranteed on All-New Captur for 201, as Renault is rewarding customers for choosing a cleaner, lower emissions car with Renault Carbon Rewards, a simple and transparent new offer for 201 registrations. Customers will receive €1,000 Carbon Cashback and 2.01% APR until 31st January 2020 through Renault Bank.

All-New Captur is available to order now with cars arriving in Tullamore Motors this week.