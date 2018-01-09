Fulfill new year's resolutions on Operation Transformation

The new season of RTE's Operation Transformation hits our screens this month, and Laois psychologist Dr Eddie Murphy will again be lending his expertise to the five new leaders.

Meet them here first.

Sarah O’ Callaghan

Age: 27 Weight: 12st 3.5lbs Height: 5ft 3.5” Location: Ballinagh, Cavan

We love Sarah and you will too when you meet her on your TV screens. When it comes to resilience Sarah has it in spades, her life was threatened by aggressive cancer and her weight, body image, confidence, sense of self was rocked to the core. Sarah capacity to express this and show her challenge and her overcoming will brighten up all our new year.

From a psychology perspective Sarah wants to rediscover her fun old self, I know we will have to visit so dark places to unlock and unblock but oh the joy that awaits, the flourishing, that’s the journey.

David Cryan

Age: 38yrs Weight: 19st 4lbs Height: 5ft 10” Location: Dublin via Tulsk Roscommon

David is a 38 year old Community Sergeant who hails from Roscommon and works in inner city Dublin. A dad of two children David has really taken on the provider role in his family as his wife Siobhan stepped from teaching to being a fulltime carer to their daughter Zoe who was a premature baby.

This provider role has come at a cost to his own health. He wants to spend more active time with his family. It’s a challenge and juggle that many men and women including myself can relate too finding that balance in an ever shifting world.

The challenge is about Flexibility and moving from perfection and absolutism. David hails in at 19st 4lbs and his height is 5ft 10”.

Felicity Moroney

Age: 30 Weight: 18st 9lbs Height: 5ft 7.5” Location: Artane, Dublin

Felicity is a new mum of a beautiful 8 month old daughter Lauren. As an interior designer she has an eye for fashion but her weight stops her strutting her style.

Like a lot of new mothers, motherhood has thrown up a mirror for Felicity about her behaviour, attitude and emotions centering around food and challenging this unhealthy relationship before it is learned by her daughter.

Felicity has experienced aspects of stress and anxiety an area that I will In particular explore and provide lifelong solutions. Certainly putting yourself front and centre in Operation Transformation is one way of confronting fear!

Mary Diamond

Age: 52 years - Weight: 13st Height: 5ft 2” Location: Kiltimagh, Mayo

Mary I reckon knows everyone in Kiltimagh, Co Mayo as she has nurtured hundreds of children in her Montessori school. Mary applied for Operation Transformation as she is conscious of her health and longevity for her family members.

Mary is a professional dieter you name it she has done it! Mary has an adult child with Downs Syndrome. She has particular fears associated with his long terms care needs. As a psychologist I see this a lot the fears that parents have about being around for their adult children.

Hopefully with good health and good planning we will be able to shine a light on these concerns and pose solutions. I predict incredible community support for Mary.

Wayne O Donnell

Age: 29 Weight: 17st 12.5lbs Height: 5ft 9” Location: Mallow, Cork

Sometimes it’s called failure to launch when the adult child remains at home minded to an inch of his life, laundry, cooking, etc. All done in a loving caring way. We are used to getting adults taking on adult responsibilities.

Wayne has a heart of gold working in youth counselling services. Wayne too has faced challenges including a serious elbow injury. I want to explore the impact of this further with Wayne as he describes this as the lowest period of his life. I like Wayne’s humour and caring nature, I wonder what he’s like when the pressure comes on and the old crutch of junk food is not available.

Ireland Lights Up

I am really excited about some of the campaigns Operation Transformation is running this year, some a great surprises and I will write about these over the next coming weeks others we are ready to shout about now. Take ‘Ireland lights Up’ for instance in partnership with the GAA and in order to make exercise more accessible and safer on our dark winter nights participating GAA clubs will turn on their floodlights between 7pm-9pm each Monday night for 6 weeks (Jan 22 – Feb 26).

Given the power of walking for social, emotional and physical health, now through the GAA club which is like a health hub, club and community members can walk and talk away the winter blues.

Health & Happiness

All our leaders have set goals of health and happiness for 2018, that’s all one we can join in. Two powerful words lets figure out together the success tools to achieve this.

We are all fired up, energy is high. Over the next 8 weeks we will follow, fall, fail, fail again, get up and start again and hit the reset button. Build your support network around you.

Don’t let fear overwhelm you. For 2018 get out your comfort zones.