Outrage at illegal dumping right under 'no dumping' sign at Laois wood

There is outrage in the Garryhinch and wider Portarlington community over illegal dumping in Laois.

John Patrick Carey of The Garden Shop has brought the topic to light with a shocking picture showing rubbish dumped all over the ground right underneath a 'NO DUMPING' sign at the entrance to Woodbrook forest near the golf club in Garyhinch, Portarlington.

John Patrick asked "How much more of this are we going to take?" and he pointed out that it is a problem all across the Midlands. He added that it takes years to undo the mess.

John Patrick also said that this dumping is taking away from Ireland's 'green' image.

The picture shows black sacks that have been torn apart and scattered all across the entrance to the Woodbrook area.

The no dumping sign also says that CCTV is in operation but this did not put the dumpers off.

Laois County Council advises the public to report illegal dumping. The following notice is on the Laois County Council website:

"If you see someone littering/illegal dumping, try to take note of:

When and where it is happening

Vehicle registration

A description of the vehicle – colour, make, model and any other detail about the vehicle such as logos or contact numbers.

The sort and quantity of rubbish dumped

Download the See It? Say It! App on iTunes or Google Play

To report witnessing littering/illegal dumping, please phone Laois County Council’s Confidential Litter Hotline at 1800-32-32-30, or Laois County Council’s Environment Section at 057-8674316 or report this online.

Illegal dumping is a cause for serious concern in County Laois. Dumping is illegal, unsightly and unnecessary and offenders will be prosecuted by Laois County Council.

Illegal Dumping – Making a Complaint

Illegal dumping refers to littering on a much larger scale – this can be abandoned vehicles, old furniture to illegal dumps in old quarries and on agricultural land. Laois County Council employs staff to ensure that this dumping is tackled. If you are aware of illegal dumping you can report it in strict confidence. We may need to take your contact details in order to locate the specific site. If any person suspects that an illegal activity is taking place, please contact the Environment Section, Laois County Council on 057-8674319.

Or call our Litter Hotline No: 1800-32-32-30

When making a complaint please provide as much detail as possible, including – the location/directions to the location, vehicle registration numbers/identifying features of vehicles, date and time the dumping was witnessed/noticed, type & estimated amount of waste dumped."

