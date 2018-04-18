Monasterevin business in All Star Awards finals

A Monasterevin business is competing in Croke Park for the All Star Awards tomorrow Thursday 19 April.

Angelina Foster of Angelina’s Art Ventures, from Monasterevin is competing in the Irish Language category and has been accredited Design Leader As Gaeilge forgetting through the three rounds to date.

Angelina uses Gaeilge in her designs,marketing, social media and product descriptions.Angelina’s Art Ventures offers a memorable piece of fun Irish heritage art on affordable luxury products.

Her passion is delivering unique products which make theIrish heritage story interesting and colourful, taking you on a journey of discoveryinto Irish heritage and culture.

She creates colour popping designs As Gaeilge on t-shirts and umbrellas from herdrawings and calligraphy, and uses her own photography taken on many walks around Kildare and Ireland to make heritage bags and coasters.

Many of the pictures were taken in Kildare and promote the inner beauty of the midlands. Her work explores connections in heritage, nature, and the power of language. She has chosen to connect with Europe through Gaeilge by developing multilingual designs, these are great for people who want to bring their native tongue abroad.

"I am a huge fan of SuperDry and would love to bring Gaeilge to an international market as SuperDry have done with Japanese," she said.

"I started to learn Irish again after taking part in the 1916 exhibition Little Stories Little Prints with the Leinster Printmaking Studio in Clane."

She has had huge support from LPS and the voluntary organisation Cill Dara le Gaeilge. She is also one of the artists working on the Illuminating Heritage Project, to promote the medieval history of Athy.

Her products are available locally and she says her business is focused on progress, creating employment and supporting local Irish providers of service where possible.

Angelina is a member of the Leinster Print Studio and Network Kildare. Her website is www.AngelinasArtVentures.com