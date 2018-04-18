Portlaoise, Tullamore, Tallaght, Naas, Coombe hospital car parking fees revealed

Portlaoise hospital took in nearly €320,000 in car parking fees while its sister hospitals in Tullamore and Naas earned a combined €500,000 for such fees last year.

Excluding St James', car parking income accrued to hospitals in the HSE's Dublin Midland hospital Group in 2017 was €2.25 million according to figures revealed this week.

Tallaght Hospital took in the biggest chunk - €1.3 million while the Coombe earned nearly €140,000.

Cllr Charlie O'Connor was given the details at the Dublin Mid-Leinster Regional Health Forum by the DMHG hospital chief. He o ask if the HSE has views on the current well publicised campaign regarding hospital car parking charges and if there are any proposals to respond to the matter and in responding could it report on the matter in respect of each of the hospitals in the region.

In reply he was informed that at Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise car park receipts for 2017 were €317,430. In 2016 the were €322,017.

The HSE said the receipts form part of the hospital’s budget and as such, help to support the hospital services.

There is a maximum daily charge of €3 per day for use of the car park with the first 30 minutes free of charge. The hospital provides a 5 day pass at a reduced rate to assist patients / visitors who are using the car park on a daily basis.



The Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore generated €400,302 in revenue from the car park in 2016 and €375,762 in 2017.

The costs involved in parking at Midland Regional Hospital are as follows: €1 up to three hours, €4 three to six hours

€5 – full day (over twelve hours).

Oncology patients are charged €1 regardless of length of stay. Renal patients have designated parking area at no cost.

The HSE said income generated from car park is an important stream of funding to ensure continued provision of services at MRHT.

Net Annual income earned at Tallaght University Hospital was €1.3m (2017), €1.2m (2016).

"Revenue is used to support critical front line services at the Hospital in the context of replacing equipment and enhancing ward, OPD and theatre area," say the HSE.

Tallaght University Hospital provides car parking facilities for use by patients and visitors in its multi-storey car park (500 car spaces). The car park service is operated by Park Rite on behalf of the Hospital. A monthly fee is charged for this service.

The HSE say the hospital has introduced a number of progressive steps which are outlined in the price list below which allows for multiple entries and exits in one day to the car park. It is stated that the hospital offers a flexible day pass which permits multiple entries and exits in one day for €12.50. There is also a ticket available for six entries and exits within a three-month period for €25.

Both of these options, along with a maximum cost of €10 for a 24 hour are geared towards patients and their families who are frequently visiting the hospital for treatment or those who stay for long periods at a time. Additionally, there are 10 free surface disabled use car parking spaces near the front of the hospital for use by the public. Tallaght University Hospital parking charges are in line with those of other large teaching hospitals in Dublin.

Charges: 20mins FREE, 20mins - 1 hour €2.50, 1 - 2 hours €5.00, 2 – 3 hours €7.50, 3 – 4 hours €10.00, 4 – 24 hours €10.00. A day pass is €12.50. Six visits cost €25.00

At Naas General Hospital the income earned in 2016 €137,043. This decreased in 2017 to €124,218.

The charge at the Kildare hospital is €1.20 per hour (up to 4 hours). €6 per day

"The revenue is considered as part of the overall budgetary position of the Hospital," says the HSE.

Coombe Women & Infant University Hospital generated €144,000 in 2016 and €139,641 last year.

"The revenue is used to fund research projects, equipment replacement and refurbishments projects in the hospital," said the HSE.

Its standard rates are €2.50 for up to 4 hours’ parking. No charge for cars exiting within 15 minutes of entry.

Each additional hour (or part of) €5.

Maximum charge for a 24 hour period €26 (This is to deter people who are not patients/visitors using car park as a long stay facility).

Exceptions to rates: Free parking is provided to parents whose baby is in NICU by way of concession ticket stamp.

Special day rate of €7.50 euro for patients admitted to Delivery Suite/Assessment Unit providing car has been parked for in excess of 5 hours.

Emergency admissions from Perinatal Centre and Outpatient Department for overnight care qualify for the €7.50 day rate for one day only to allow family to bring car home if admission exceeds this period. To avail of this rate, patient/family will require a concession voucher which the Ward Manager on duty will arrange.

Long stay patients ( in excess of 5 days) may apply for special car parking concession for partner or next of kin.

Discretionary car parking concession may be given in the case of bereavement or serious illness.

St Luke’s Radiation Oncology Network does not charge parking fees.