Laois walking ladies step up to support stillbirth charity

The Borris in Ossory Womens Walking Group chosen charity for 2018 is "Féileacáin" (Stillbirth and Neonatal Death Association of Ireland – SANDAI).

It is a not for profit organisation (CHY – 19635) that aims to offer support to anyone affected by the death of a baby during pregnancy or shortly after.

The Borris-in-Ossory Women's Walking Group fundraising begins on May 6th with a men and women’s doubles fun darts tournament (open draw for partners) in Rosie O'Grady’s starting with registration 2pm fee €10 and darts away 2.30pm.

"The main fun part of this day is a non-thrower being paired with a thrower to even the odds. So folks even if you've never thrown darts or haven't thrown in a long time you can partake in this great fundraising tournament! It is truly an entertaining day with hot food, sambo's, raffle and music on the day and night," say the organisers.

Any lady wishing to register with the Women’s Walking Group for this year’s VHI Mini Marathon on Sunday, June 3 please contact Denise 0876364648 on or before Tuesday, May 1.

Marathon registration fee is €23.