Introducing Laois Rose 2018 entrant Bronwyn Dunne

Fully qualified beauty therapist, Bronwyn Dunne, is running her own successful beauty salon in Abbeyleix at just 22 years old.

The apple didn’t fall far from the tree when it comes to entrepreneurship as Bronwyn’s parents own and run a furniture and hardware store in Abbeyleix.

“You might say there’s an entrepreneurial gene in the family!” she said.

Bronwyn has a range of different hobbies. She combines her love of beauty with her love of writing in a beauty article in the Laois People magazine.

She also has a unique, musical link to the Rose of Tralee festival.

“My interests are singing, baking and a bit of decorating and DIY! I sang for years in choirs and competitions. Music is on both sides of my family. My uncle played the trombone in the Garda Band at the Rose of Tralee festivals and my granny released a CD of her favourite Irish songs at 80 years old!” she said.

Bronwyn added that she is delighted to take part in the Laois Rose selection 2018.

"I am honoured to take part in the Laois Rose and I am so grateful for the support and encouragement I have been given from my friends, family and sponsor The Laois People magazine,” she said.

