Introducing Laois Rose 2018 entrant Joy Turley

Joy lives in Portlaoise and has been working as a makeup artist for three years.

“I will be attending college with the Makeup Crew in Dublin this September to become fully qualified. I also do some freelance modelling and work as a waitress in Eddie Rockets Portlaoise,” she said.

Joy is interested in modelling and music but her true love is makeup.

“I left school at 16 and without makeup I would not be the person I am today as it gave me something to plan for and kept me happily occupied.

“I love to experience new things and always try to make life exciting and make every day different,” she said.

This Portlaoise lady has big dreams to travel far and wide.

“I would one day like to travel the world to learn about other cultures and how I can make a difference.

“I am so thankful for the opportunity to take part in the Laois Rose and would like to thank all my family and friends for all their support.

“Also, a special thank you to my sponsor the Bridal Hall. I will be honoured to wear “Bridal Hall Ballybrittas” on my sash,” she said.

