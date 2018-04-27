Introducing Laois Rose 2018 entrant Liz O'Rourke

The Leinster Express as exclusive Laois Rose media partner is delighted to introduce you to each and every Laois Rose 2018 entrant, ahead of the Laois Rose Selection night on Sunday May 6.

Every day we will profile two more of the contestants. Today give a big welcome onto our virtual stage for 22 year old, Liz O'Rourke.

Liz is from Ballyknockan, just outside Portlaoise and she is working with Youth Work Ireland Laois where she has developed an arts group for young people.

“I am currently working in Youth Work Ireland Laois, known to most as the Youth Cafe. I love being part of an organisation that makes such a difference in young people’s lives.

“I have established an arts group for young people to express themselves through alternative mediums and run our Youth Arts Platform, a monthly performance night for young artists and musicians.

“I am very proud to work with young people with a range of incredible talents and to work alongside such passionate colleagues to create a brighter future for the young people of Laois,” she said.

Liz is also interested in art, music, playing guitar and she loves tattoos!

“I love to draw and paint and I’m currently working on a portfolio with the hopes of getting an apprenticeship in tattooing.

“Tattoos are something I’m very passionate about and I love to create new designs including many of the designs from my own tattoo collection,” she said.

Liz thanked everyone for their support in her Laois Rose journey so far.

“I would like to thank my sponsor, family and friends for all their support and well wishes,” she said.

