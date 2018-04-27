Introducing Laois Rose 2018 entrant Ciara Dunne

The Leinster Express as exclusive Laois Rose media partner is delighted to introduce you to each and every Laois Rose 2018 entrant, ahead of the Laois Rose Selection night on Sunday May 6.

Every day we will profile two more of the contestants. Today give a big welcome onto our virtual stage for 22 year old, Ciara Dunne sponsored by Jeremiah Grant Bar & Eatery.

Outgoing Ciara describes herself as friendly with a positive attitude to life.

“I am in my final year in Mary Immaculate College, Limerick studying the subjects of Irish and Geography. On completion of my college life I hope to become a primary school teacher one day,” she said.

Ciara is from the village of Ballybrittas and when she is not studying, she can be found working at the Portlaoise bar that is her Laois Rose sponsor.

“I am from the small village of Ballybrittas, on the outskirts of Portlaoise town and I am an employee in Jeremiah Grant Bar in Portlaoise.

“I attended Rath National School before making the move into first year in the Brigidine convent in Mountrath, I began second year in Mountrath Community School where I sat my leaving certificate in June 2014,” she said.

