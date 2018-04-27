Introducing Laois Rose 2018 entrant Jennifer Connaughton

The Leinster Express as exclusive Laois Rose media partner is delighted to introduce you to each and every Laois Rose 2018 entrant, ahead of the Laois Rose Selection night on Sunday May 6.

Every day we will profile two more of the contestants. Today give a big welcome onto our virtual stage for 19 year old, Jennifer Connaughton sponsored by Mon Amie Hairdressers.

Jennifer Connaughton lives in Vicarstown, Co. Laois and is studying Business Studies in GMIT in Galway.

“In my spare time I love to do Irish dancing with Buggie School of Irish Dancing and play music with Ratheniska comhaltas, where I help to teach the beginners,” she said.

“I work in a petrol station in Stradbally. I love chatting and meeting new people all the time as well as participating in as much as I can in my community,” she said.

This Vicarstown lady would love to travel and become involved with charities.

“I’d love to travel and see different cultures around the world. Two places I’d love to see are Belarus and Calcutta.

“I’d also love to go around and meet various charities around Ireland. I am extremely honoured to be given the opportunity to take part in the Laois Rose and would like to thank my family, friends, neighbours and especially my sponsor “Mon Amie Hairdressers” for their love and good wishes,” she said.

