Introducing Laois Rose 2018 entrant Samantha Keenan

Samantha is passionate about modelling and the confidence it has given her.

“I work for the amazing Sharon McCarty owner of Size Gorgeous Management modelling agency; I started modelling as a freelance model in July 2016; then I found Size Gorgeous where all sizes are beautiful.

“Every girl deserves a chance to shine in her own spotlight. I have worked with so many amazing photographers who have really helped me come out of my shell and gave me the chance to shine, each shoot makes you more confident it makes you feel like you don’t need to hold back anymore let yourself be who you are meant to be.

“I have done so much I never thought I could do, after breaking out of my shell I’m not afraid to express myself or care what people think of me I even to wear hair wigs as a way of expressing myself,” she said.

Samantha enjoys hiking, music, travelling and particularly horse riding.

“My hobbies or favourite things to do are hiking, horseback riding, kickboxing, modelling, music and traveling.

“I love music as it’s a passion and a way to express yourself, I love horseback riding and hiking just been out with the beautiful wind in your hair and not a worry or care in the world it makes you feel like your free from everything to just get away for a short time.

"I believe in myself and I believe if you want something so bad go get it and don’t wait for it to come to you as it never does, follow your dreams make them your reality,” she said.

