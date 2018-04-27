Mountmellick Chernobyl Aid dissolves work as all orphanage residents fostered 32 years after disaster

After 21 years in existence Chernobyl Aid Ireland Mountmellick Outreach Group has decided to dissolve on the week of the 32nd anniversary of the Chernobyl disaster.

This decision was prompted mainly due to the closure of Mountmellick’s adopted Orphanage in Belarus after all of its residents have now been placed in foster families which is a huge positive step forward for all these displaced children.

Paul Dempsey is the Mountmellick Group Leader.

"We would like to say a huge thank you to all the people of Mountmellick and surrounding areas for their many years of continuous support, especially the families who selflessly took children into their homes every year for one months recuperation.

"You can all be very proud of your contribution which eased the financial burden significantly for the orphanage and helped immensely to improve the health of the children.

"Huge thanks to Antonia Derkachova, the house mother from Belarus who accompanied the children every year and who has retired due to ill health and spent her last stay in Mountmellick recently, where she bid farewell to the group, we would like to wish her well in her retirement," he said.

As part of the dissolution of the group treasurer Eileen Dunne handed over a cheque for €3,700 to CAI National Director Liam Grant.

Mr Grant has advised that the money will be put to very good use over the coming weeks when a 40 strong group of voluntary tradesmen and women will visit Grosova Home for young adults with disabilities and renovate an old accommodation block to help augment their existing facilities.

Mountmellick Pieta House Darkness Into Light walk has raised over €125,000.