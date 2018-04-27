Shocking site of illegal dumping in Laois town where 'rubbish has been set on fire'

A shocking picture has emerged showing a site of extreme illegal dumping in Laois

Cllr James Kelly has expressed his outrage at the dumping which is taking place on council land in close proximity to Mountrath Community College and St Fintan's Cemetery Mountrath.

"This site is a constant when it comes to dumping and on several occasions the rubbish has been set on fire.

"At the moment this corner site is zoned residential but on numerous occasions I have requested Laois County Council to rezone it as a car park for the cemetery and for the college which at the moment is not able to cope with the heavy traffic at different times in the day," he said.

Meanwhile, the bill for illegal dumping in Laois keeps on rising and has reached fever pitch with an additional €67,000 added to the already huge €1m cost.

An additional €67,700 has been pledged to tackle illegal dumping, litter, dog fouling and graffiti in Laois according to Laois TD and Minister for Justice and Equality Charlie Flanagan.

Of this, €47,000 will go directly to tackling illegal dumping while €19,000 is pledged to crack down on litter, dog fouling and graffiti.

